Oklahoma students die in truck collision

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump withdrew his endorsement of U.S. Senate Republican hopeful Mo Brooks' struggling campaign on Wednesday, dealing a crippling blow to the ambitions of one of his staunchest allies in the U.S. Congress. In a statement underscoring the loyalty Trump demands from candidates he has endorsed, the Republican castigated Brooks - a hardline firebrand in the House of Representatives - for telling voters in Alabama that it was time to move on from the 2020 presidential election and Trump's false claims that it was stolen from him. "Mo Brooks of Alabama made a horrible mistake recently when he went 'woke' and stated, referring to the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, 'Put that behind you, put that behind you'," Trump said in a statement.