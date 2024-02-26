Oklahoma subcommittee won't hear Ten Commandments bill this session, effectively killing it

A bill that would have required the Ten Commandments to be displayed in all Oklahoma school classrooms won’t be heard during this session of the Legislature, a subcommittee chairman said Monday.

Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, leads the House Appropriations and Budget subcommittee on education, to which House Bill 2962 was assigned. The bill had yet to be heard by Monday, which was the last scheduled meeting of that subcommittee, and was not included on the agenda. That means the bill, authored by Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, is effectively dead for the 2024 session, unless Olsen finds another legislative vehicle for it.

Critics have said Olsen’s bill, which would have made Oklahoma only the seventh state to allow for the official display of the Ten Commandments, was unnecessary and potentially unconstitutional. McBride said those concerns influenced his decision to not bring the bill before the subcommittee.

“Not every kid in that classroom is the same faith as I am,” McBride said. “All of these people keep talking about the founders. Our founders (wrote) the First Amendment of the Constitution. It basically forbids Congress from choosing one religion over another.”

The bill even dictated what size the classroom displays would have to be – at least 16 inches wide and 20 inches tall – as well as specific text to be used in the display. Schools would have had to comply with the bill’s provisions with the 2024-25 academic year.

When proposing the bill, Olsen called the Ten Commandments "one of the foundations of our nation. Publicly and proudly displaying them in public school classrooms will serve as a reminder of the ethics of our state and country as students and teachers go about their day. It is my prayer that this display would inspire our young people during their formative years and encourage them to lead moral, principled lives.”

Supporters of displaying the Ten Commandments have battled for almost a decade

Supporters of the official display of the Ten Commandments have been trying for the better part of 10 years to legalize it.

In 2016, Oklahoma voters — by more than 200,000 votes — rejected State Question 790, which would have removed Section 5, Article 2 of the Oklahoma Constitution, which states: “No public money or property shall ever be appropriated, applied, donated, or used, directly or indirectly, for the use, benefit, or support of any sect, church, denomination, or system of religion, or for the use, benefit, or support of any priest, preacher, minister, or other religious teacher or dignitary, or sectarian institution as such.”

The Legislature placed that state question onto the ballot following a 2015 Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling in which the court ordered a privately funded Ten Commandments monument to be removed from the grounds of the state Capitol. That ruling ending a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union.

During its three years on the Capitol grounds, the Ten Commandments monument led to requests from others to build a monument there, including a Satanic group, a Hindu leader, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and the satirical Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster. The Ten Commandments monument now sits on the grounds of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs — a conservative lobbying group — located a few blocks south of the Capitol.

In 2017, House Bill 2177, which would have allowed the Ten Commandments — along with the Magna Carta, Mayflower Compact, Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights and the U.S. and Oklahoma Constitutions — to be "displayed proudly and resolutely in public buildings and on public grounds” failed to earn a hearing in the state Senate.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and South Dakota allow the Ten Commandments to be officially displayed.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma subcommittee won't hear Ten Commandments bill, effectively killing it