Oklahoma superintendent appoints Libs of TikTok creator to state library committee

Mar 2, 2023; National Harbor, MD, USA; Chaya Raichik, creator of Libs of TikTok, during the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 2, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY

The woman behind the “Libs of TikTok” social media account has been asked to serve on an Oklahoma library advisory committee, the state superintendent said Tuesday.

Ryan Walters, State Superintendent of Public Instruction said Chaya Raichik, who created the popular conservative social media channel, was a good fit for the job because “no one has done more to expose what the radical left is all about than @ChayaRaichik10 and @libsoftiktok.”

“Her's (sic) is a powerful voice to protect Oklahoma kids from porn in schools and woke indoctrination,” Walters wrote on Facebook, stating he was proud to have Raichik “on our team.”

Raichik, who has yet to address the appointment, will be tasked with "providing guidance and recommendations to the Oklahoma State Board of Education regarding the adherence of books and materials available within Oklahoma public schools," department spokesperson Dan Isett told USA TODAY Tuesday afternoon.

Here’s what we know.

Who is Chaya Raichik?

Chaya Raichik founded the Libs of TikTok social media channel

Raichik, a former Brooklyn real estate agent who grew up in Los Angeles, created the “The Libs of TikTok” account on Twitter in April 2021, USA TODAY previously reported.

The account, which has over 2.8 million followers, was created to “raise awareness about the situation in America. There’s a clear pattern of the sexualization of children going on in public schools, and I think that’s a problem” Raichik shared with USA TODAY in November.

“I think it’s super harmful, and I want to call it out, and raise awareness to it.”

“Libs of TikTok” reportedly raises awareness by reposting videos, photographs and links recorded by progressive leftists, each peppered with Raichik’s commentary.

It has since become a creator of, and a force multiplier for, right-wing outrage, particularly on LGBTQ+ issues. On X, the account has been amplified by the platform’s owner Elon Musk, and a hive of conservative politicians, media personalities and far-right online influencers, including former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson and podcaster Joe Rogan, according to previous USA TODAY reporting.

Schools, hospitals and other public institutions around the country, including Oklahoma, have been targeted with threats as a result of the content that is reposted on the “Libs of TikTok” account.

What kind of work will “Libs of TikTok” creator do on the committee?

Books in the library at Williams Elementary school in Springfield, Mo.

Walters did not get into specifics about what Raichik’s position entails in the statement, merely stating that her “unique perspective is invaluable as part of my plan to make Oklahoma schools safer for kids and friendly to parents."

“Chaya is on the front lines showing the world exactly what the radical left is all about – lowering standards, porn in schools, and pushing woke indoctrination on our kids, according to Walters.

The OK State Department of Education does have a “Library Media” section on its website but has no information on the committee Raichik was asked to be a part of.

Its goal, according to an update from the superintendent's office, is to "remove pornographic or sexualized content from public schools in the State of Oklahoma."

The committee, which Raichik was asked to be a part of, is a "volunteer advisory board appointed by Superintendent Walters. It is made up of parents, current/retired Librarians, and English Literature Teachers," Isett said.

"Chaya Raichik and I have developed a strong working relationship to rid schools of liberal, woke indoctrinators, union smut peddlers, and Epstein Island advocates. Oklahoma is ground zero to take back our schools from the radical leftists. I am proud to have her as a fierce defender of conservative values," Walters said in a statement obtained by USA TODAY Tuesday afternoon.

What has the reaction to the “Libs of TikTok” creator been?

Students find their classrooms at Livermore Elementary School in Livermore, Colo., on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.

Raichik's appointment is one of a few actions taken by Walters, who has pledged to make Oklahoma schools safer.

He has called for the review of 190 books with LGBTQ+ themes, four "pornographic" books, as well as proposed a “change in what he called Oklahoma’s 'woke' information literacy standards,” according to reporting by The Oklahoman part of the USA TODAY Network.

Oklahoma State Rep. Mark McBride, a Republican, told The Oklahoman that the appointment could be a problem in light of the state governor's 2022 executive order banning TikTok.

The executive order, issued by Gov. Kevin Stitt in 2022, banned the use of TikTok by any executive branch agency or employee and blacklisted the software from all state networks and state managed devices.

“Last year Gov. Stitt rightly banned the use of TikTok by state employees and agencies and I do not believe we should be promoting influencers platformed by the CCP to positions in our agencies," McBride said.

The governor’s office has yet to take an official stance on the appointment, stating “that the governor's stance on TikTok stands. Secretary Walters is a separately elected official, so (he is) accountable to the Oklahoma voters,” Stitt's spokesman, Abegail Cave said.

McBride goes on to say that there were “many Oklahomans who were better qualified for the post than Raichik.”

Mickey Dollens, a Democrat state representative in Oklahoma said he questioned why Walters would appoint someone with no educational background to the advisory committee.

“Why did Superintendent Walters appoint a social media influencer to the state’s Library Media Advisory Committee? What are her qualifications? Is she a librarian? No. Education background? No. Does she even live in Oklahoma?,” Dollens said.

