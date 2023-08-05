Oklahoma suspect allegedly raped woman while out on bond for another sex offense: police

WARNING: This article contains disturbing details

An Oklahoma man was recently arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Tulsa – months after he reportedly exposed himself at a gas station.

Erryn Bradley, 19, was charged with rape by instrumentation on Tuesday. He was out on bond after being charged with indecent exposure over a gas station incident in October.

Bradley allegedly walked up to a gas station store employee and exposed himself while she was working alone. His bond for the indecent exposure case is set for a review hearing, according to Tulsa police.

The sexual assault incident took place in July. A woman told authorities that she was walking around south Tulsa when a man approached her and made "several advances" towards her.

OKLAHOMA SENATE BUCKS STITT VETO, VOTES TO EXTEND TRIBAL COMPACTS FOR ANOTHER YEAR

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Erryn Bradley, 19, was charged with rape by instrumentation over a sexual assault incident.

The suspect reportedly asked for the woman's contact information and inquired if she was single. She reported that he walked so close to her that their shoulders were touching.

"The victim reported that the suspect then asked her for a hug, she said ‘no’, and he grabbed her by the buttocks pulling her body into his," Tulsa Police Department said in a Facebook post. "She reported the suspect then reached between her legs over her clothes, and pushed his fingers into her vagina."

The victim then pushed Bradley and told him to get away from her. Tulsa police identified Bradley as a suspect after another resident of the neighborhood reported a similar situation.

OKLAHOMA AG INTERVENES IN GAMBLING DISPUTE BETWEEN GOV. STITT, NATIVE TRIBES

Bradley was out on bond after being charged with indecent exposure over an incident at a gas station.

Bradley was booked into Tulsa County Jail, where he is held on a bond of $75,000.

Tulsa Police Department is actively investigating the incident. There are no additional details at this time.