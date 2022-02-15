Oklahoma teen arrested in connection with shooting in Wichita Dillons parking lot

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with last week’s shooting in a northwest Dillons parking lot that left two people wounded and police combing a nearby neighborhood after people involved in the shooting ran off.

Iman M. Foye, of Muskogee, Oklahoma, was booked into Sedgwick County Jail on Sunday, records show. He was released Monday on a $20,000 bond. Foye was booked on suspicion of aggravated robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon and criminal carrying of a weapon that had an automatic trigger, which is illegal for civilian use.

In his mugshot, Foye had a medical bandage over his right cheek.

Foye’s arrest is in connection to Thursday’s daytime shooting in the Dillons parking lot at 21st and Maize. Two men, ages 18 and 21, were critically injured but expected to survive, police said last week. Police think the shooting was drug-related.

Firefighters at the Dillons gave medical care to both victims.

On Friday, police said they had identified a person of interest in the shooting. It’s unclear if Foye is that person. Police did not immediately respond to The Eagle.

Police say the incident started just after 2 p.m. Thursday after the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the shooting backed into a parking space on the east side of the parking lot.

“A male exited the vehicle, removed something from the trunk, then re-entered the car,” Wichita spokesperson Trevor Macy said in a news release. “Later, the other vehicle backed into a stall next to the first one. Shortly after that, gunfire was exchanged between the two vehicles.”

Both vehicles appear to have bullet holes, Macy said. Police at the scene cordoned off an area that had a car with what appeared to be two bullet holes in the driver’s side window and a shoe on top of the roof.

After the shooting, “three males exited the vehicles and fled into the neighborhood to the east,” Macy said.

The incident caused a scare as police fanned out into the neighborhood. There was also a false report of an active shooter that caused a scare at Maize school district, according to Wichita police Capt. Jason Cooley.

The 18-year-old who was critically injured was one of the three people who ran, but he returned to the parking lot and approached firefighters for help, police said. He also steered firefighters toward the other victim, who was found between two vehicles, shot multiple times.