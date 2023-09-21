How Oklahoma and Texas rank vs. the current SEC schools in sports and academics

How next year’s Southeastern Conference newcomers Oklahoma and Texas rank in comparison to the incumbent SEC schools in three areas:

The U.S. News and World Report rankings of best national universities; the total number of NCAA team championships won; and in average finish in the Directors’ Cup standings over the past five completed college sports years.

The U.S. News and World Report rankings

Ratings are for the 2022-23 school year:

▪ Vanderbilt 13

▪ Florida 29

▪ Texas 38

▪ Georgia 49

▪ Texas A&M 67

▪ Auburn 97

▪ South Carolina 115

▪ Tennessee 115

▪ Missouri 121

▪ Oklahoma 127

▪ Alabama 137

▪ Kentucky 137

▪ Mississippi 151

▪ Arkansas 176

▪ LSU 176

▪ Mississippi State 194

Bob Stoops, older brother of Kentucky football head man Mark Stoops, coached Oklahoma to the college football national championship for the 2000 season.

Team NCAA titles won

In counting team national titles, I am using this NCAA list for football national champions. If your team is not on this NCAA chart, I am not counting your claim to the football national championship for that year.

I am also only counting national championships won in NCAA-sanctioned competition. National titles claimed in sports that are not currently officially authorized by the NCAA (such as equestrian) or which were won in sports prior to their gaining NCAA sanction are not included in my count.

▪ Texas 59

▪ Arkansas 57

▪ LSU 52

▪ Florida 45

▪ Oklahoma 43

▪ Georgia 33

▪ Alabama 26

▪ Tennessee 18

▪ Auburn 16

▪ Texas A&M 15

▪ Kentucky 14

▪ Vanderbilt 6

▪ South Carolina 5

▪ Mississippi 3

▪ Missouri 2

▪ Mississippi State 1

Average Directors’ Cup finish

The Learfield Directors’ Cup is an annual measure of the all-around success of athletics departments. It is based on how each school’s teams fare in NCAA postseason tournament competition as well as the football playoffs and bowl games.

Below is the average finish for Oklahoma, Texas and the 14 current SEC schools over the past five completed college sports years:

▪ Texas 2.6

▪ Florida 4.2

▪ Georgia 13

▪ Arkansas 13.4

▪ Kentucky 14

▪ LSU 15.6

▪ Alabama 17.2

▪ Texas A&M 18.6

▪ Tennessee 21

▪ Oklahoma 23

▪ South Carolina 32

▪ Auburn 34.6

▪ Mississippi 35

▪ Missouri 47.8

▪ Mississippi State 55.6

▪ Vanderbilt 55.6