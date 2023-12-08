Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline achieves high marks

Dec. 8—The number of Oklahomans who called the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline increased by 22% in fiscal year 2023, resulting in impressive quit rates and high customer satisfaction across the state. The Helpline is a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET), and the information was reported in the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline's annual report.

In FY23 (July 2022 through June 2023), nearly 26,000 Oklahomans registered for Helpline services. This represents a 22% increase over the previous fiscal year, highlighting the growing demand and continuing importance of the services being offered.

In addition to increased enrollment, Helpline registrants reported high quit rates. At the 7-month follow-up evaluation, 40.7% of Helpline participants reported not using tobacco for 30 or more days. This greatly exceeds the North American Quitline Consortium's 30% benchmark. The Helpline's quit rate highlights the effectiveness of these services in helping Oklahomans as they progress toward a life free from tobacco.

"This report illustrates the Helpline's profound impact on the lives of Oklahomans who register for services and highlights how Oklahoma is a top-10 state for providing tobacco cessation services to people who are ready to quit," said TSET Executive Director Julie Bisbee. "Oklahoma's investment in these services will save tens of millions of dollars in future health care costs."

An overwhelming 96.3% of Helpline registrants expressed being very, mostly or somewhat satisfied with the services they received. The Helpline also served Oklahomans in all 77 counties of the state during the fiscal year.

"The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline is among the top quitlines in the nation and stands as a pillar of support for Oklahomans," said Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline Director Christin Kirchenbauer. "Oklahomans can trust in the availability of free services designed to help them overcome the challenge of nicotine addiction."

Call 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669), text READY to 34191 or visit OKhelpline.com to explore all the free services and resources available to Oklahomans. Connect with the Helpline through social media by liking the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline on Facebook or following @OKhelpline on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.