OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the holiday shopping rush is officially on, Oklahoma’s Tourism & Recreation Department is having its own Black Friday sale.

“I’m the Coupon Queen. So, I just love a good deal,” said Liz Kettler, who was up bright and early Friday taking advantage of the sale. “I came and got some Oklahoma-made products for my friends, their Christmas gifts.”

Shoppers will get 25 percent off of their entire purchase at all six tourism information centers and 30+ state park gift shops now through Sunday.

“It’s been an exciting time to just be a part of that hustle and bustle,” said Shelley Zumwalt the Executive Director at the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.

Each shop has a variety of Oklahoma-made products to choose from, including Christmas ornaments, candles, soaps, clothes and even snacks.

“I like to support my fellow Oklahomans. I like to know that it was made in Oklahoma. I feel like the product and the quality is better,” said Kettler. “So, shout out Oklahoma. Go Okies!”

Shoppers can also get a free cup of coffee at the information centers this weekend.

