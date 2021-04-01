Oklahoma town eases pandemic, one restaurant meal at a time

  • In this Feb. 5, 2021, photo provided by Zack's Cafe, receipts for pre-paid meals hang on the wall inside Zack's Cafe in Miami, Okla. Customers pay for them so that people in need, many of them struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic, can get a meal, judgment-free and no questions asked. (Zack's Cafe via AP)
  • In this Feb. 5, 2021, photo provided by Zack's Cafe, receipts for pre-paid meals hang on the wall inside Zack's Cafe in Miami, Okla. Customers pay for them so that people in need, many of them struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic, can get a meal, judgment-free and no questions asked. (Zack's Cafe via AP)
  • In this Feb. 11, 2021, photo provided by The Dawg House, receipts for pre-paid meals hang on the wall inside The Dawg House in Miami, Okla. Customers pay for them so that people in need, many of them struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic, can get a meal, judgment-free and no questions asked. (The Dawg House via AP)
1 / 3

Virus Outbreak One Good Thing Receipt Love

In this Feb. 5, 2021, photo provided by Zack's Cafe, receipts for pre-paid meals hang on the wall inside Zack's Cafe in Miami, Okla. Customers pay for them so that people in need, many of them struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic, can get a meal, judgment-free and no questions asked. (Zack's Cafe via AP)
EMILY LESHNER and LEANNE ITALIE
·3 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — In Miami, Oklahoma, restaurants and their customers are doing their part to ease pandemic heartache, one meal at a time.

Cafes in and around the close-knit town in the state’s northeastern corner have put up “receipt walls,” allowing diners to pre-pay for meals and the needy to grab what they like, have a seat and refuel — judgment-free, no questions asked.

The idea of providing free, pre-paid meals spread from restaurant to restaurant a few months ago. Many recipients are homeless or have otherwise hit hard times since the pandemic rolled into Miami (pronounced my-AM-uh), population about 13,000. Two February blizzards brought even more trouble.

Jennifer White, a Miami native who owns the gourmet hot dog spot The Dawg House, transitioned from food truck to brick and mortar last September, a bold move in the middle of a pandemic. She was the first to put up a giving wall. Within eight hours, she had a wall full of meal receipts.

So far, customers at The Dawg House have provided more than 600 meals.

“And we have only eight tables in our restaurant, so that says a lot about how amazing our community is,” White said.

Some who have peeled off a taped-up receipt have paid it forward, returning to add receipts of their own. She’s had regulars purchase 10 to 50 giveaway meals at a time.

Lasay Castellano, a nursing student who recently left her job as manager of Zack’s Cafe, said the diner serves about 600 people a day. She’s been taping up receipts for nearly two months.

“We have a lot of homeless people here. A lot. Within a day we had almost $600 in meals on the wall,” she said. “We’re having a hard time keeping tickets on the wall.”

Among White’s donors is 32-year-old Derrick Hayworth, who owns a food delivery company that services The Dawg House and other restaurants and retailers.

“It’s the whole community behind it,” he said. “It wasn’t forced. It was just meant to happen.”

When the blizzards hit, everybody pitched in to help those without places to stay. Mayor Bless Parker helped ease homeless into hotels and supply them food from the restaurant walls, some delivered by Hawthorne.

Life in Miami, in an area where lead and zinc mines ruled more than 100 years ago, inches closer to something that looks like the old normal every day. The area’s plentiful casinos have reopened, and restaurants like The Dawg House have welcomed back in-person dining, with fewer tables to provide for social distancing.

White said a couple and their four young daughters stand out among the beneficiaries of the free meals.

“They were just so sweet, and their parents were beyond grateful and thankful,” she said. “They seemed like they had a lot going on and got to sit for an hour and a half or so to just have a meal, have fun and laugh, and not worry about how much they were having to spend.”

___

“One Good Thing” is a series that highlights individuals whose actions provide glimmers of joy in hard times — stories of people who find a way to make a difference, no matter how small. Read the collection of stories at https://apnews.com/hub/one-good-thing

—-

Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through The Conversation U.S. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Recommended Stories

  • This Important Number Captures the Growth That Lies Ahead for Etsy

    The momentum behind this organic growth metric is an encouraging sign of things to come for this online marketplace.

  • Etsy (ETSY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Etsy (ETSY) closed at $198.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.3% move from the prior day.

  • Man charged in I-95 road rage shooting that left mother of 6 dead, NC police say

    He is facing a first-degree murder charge, according to authorities.

  • New COVID-19 cases in Ontario will double without stay home order: expert panel

    New cases of COVID-19 in the Canadian province of Ontario could double unless the government imposes a stay at home order, according to new modeling released on Thursday by an expert panel advising the provincial government. The projection showed cases in the latest surge jumping to 6,000 per day by late April, but suggested a two- or four-week stay at home order imposed on April 5 could reverse the rise in new infections. As new, more dangerous variants of the coronavirus spread across the province, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units has reached 464, higher than at the peak of the last wave, said Ontario Chief Medical Officer David Williams at a media briefing.

  • Smugglers dropped two young girls from a 14-foot wall into New Mexico before taking off

    Video released by U.S. Border Patrol shows smugglers dropping two young girls from a 14-foot wall into the New Mexico desert before taking off.

  • ‘Investigation concluded’ into the cause of Tiger Woods’ car crash

    Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the details could not yet be released.

  • With mass shootings back in the news, these tips can improve your safety and your attitude

    Virus restrictions are being lifted, but recent shootings in Orange County, Georgia and Colorado may spur anxiety about reentering public spaces. Here are some safety tips.

  • Safety last: Risky investments soared at start of 2021

    Stocks of airlines, oil producers and banks soared on expectations that COVID-19 vaccinations and massive spending by the U.S. government are setting the stage for a roaring economic recovery this year. Energy stocks had an even more violent snapback, soaring to the S&P 500's biggest gains last quarter after plunging last year.

  • Brother of Honduran president sentenced to life in drug case

    The brother of Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday after he was convicted at a trial that a prosecutor said exposed him as a central figure in one of the world's largest and most violent drug conspiracies. Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández, a former Honduran congressman, was sentenced in Manhattan federal court by U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, who also ordered him to forfeit $138 million. Hernández was convicted in October 2019 of charges that carried a mandatory minimum sentence of 40 years in prison.

  • California shooting leaves 4 dead, including a child

    Four people were killed and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Orange, California. The suspect is in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

  • Mexican electoral court: President can't praise achievements

    Mexico’s electoral tribunal ruled Wednesday that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador cannot talk about his administration’s achievements during the campaign leading up to June 6 mid-term elections. López Obrador has held news conferences almost every weekday since he took office in late 2018. López Obrador frequently uses the news conferences to slam critics of his administration, calling them “conservatives,” “hypocritical,” “thieves” and “corrupt.”

  • Officials: Smuggler recorded 'viciously' dropping girls off border wall, leaving them alone in desert

    U.S. border agents rescued two children who were dropped by smugglers from the southern border fence and abandoned near Mount Cristo Rey, New Mexico.

  • Ruh roh! Biden pooch drops doggie doo in White House hallway

    One of President Joe Biden's dogs apparently deposited the pile of poo in the hallway outside the Diplomatic Reception Room, just off the South Lawn, on Wednesday. Reporters accompanying Jill Biden on a trip to California spotted the brown stuff on the red-carpeted hallway as they waited just inside the mansion to be escorted to the first lady's motorcade. Michael LaRosa, a spokesperson for Jill Biden, said the 3-year-old German shepherd “nipped someone while on a walk” on Monday.

  • Jenna Dewan Buys Modern Encino Mansion for $4.7 Million

    The actress and her fiance, Steve Kazee, have been living in a chic rental in the San Fernando Valley

  • Review: An African woman takes a bold stand in 'This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection'

    'This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection,' about an elderly widow standing her ground in a small village, was Lesotho's first-ever Oscar submission.

  • Endeavor Group, the company behind the Miss Universe contest, has nominated Elon Musk to join its board as it plans to go public

    Endeavor has nominated Elon Musk to join its board of directors, citing the Tesla CEO's experience of growing companies and serving on boards.

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz Says Teen-Sex Allegation Is Part of Extortion Plot

    Joe Raedle/GettyRep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) responded to a bombshell report that he is under investigation for an alleged relationship with a 17-year-old girl by claiming that he is the victim of an extortion plot by a former Justice Department official. The New York Times reported Tuesday evening that federal investigators are examining Gaetz’s alleged payment for the girl’s travel alongside him about two years ago, which could violate sex trafficking laws. Gaetz says he is cooperating with the feds and has no plans to resign from Congress.The Justice Department opened the probe in the twilight of former President Donald Trump’s administration under former Attorney General William Barr, who briefed senior DOJ officials on the matter, according to the Times. In a three-tweet thread, Gaetz put an entirely different spin on the reported probe.“Over the past several weeks my family and I have been victims of an organized criminal extortion involving a former DOJ official seeking $25 million while threatening to smear my name,” he wrote.“We have been cooperating with federal authorities in this matter,” he continued, adding that his father, former Republican Florida state Sen. Don Gaetz “has even been wearing a wire at the FBI’s direction to catch these criminals.”His wild account continued: “The planted leak to the FBI tonight was intended to thwart that investigation. No part of the allegations against me are true, and the people pushing these lies are targets of the ongoing extortion investigation. I demand the DOJ immediately release the tapes, made at their direction, which implicate their former colleague in crimes against me based on false allegations.”Company Behind Gaetz’s ‘Antifa’ Mob Claim Says It’s a LieGaetz told Axios after the Times report that none of the women he has dated were underage. However, he did acknowledge that he had paid for their expenses: “I have definitely, in my single days, provided for women I’ve dated. You know, I've paid for flights, for hotel rooms. I’ve been, you know, generous as a partner. I think someone is trying to make that look criminal when it is not.”No charges have been filed against Gaetz, who is 38. He told the Times in a statement that he was only aware that he had come up in an investigation, though he did not believe he was the target: “I only know that it has to do with women. I have a suspicion that someone is trying to recategorize my generosity to ex-girlfriends as something more untoward.”During an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News Tuesday night, Gaetz called the story a “horrible allegation” and a “lie.”“The New York Times is running a story that I have traveled with a 17-year-old woman and that is verifiably false. People can look at my travel records and see that that is not the case,” he said.Gaetz claimed that, as part of an FBI sting, his father was supposed to contact this former DOJ employee on Wednesday to arrange a downpayment of $4.5 million on the $25 million extortion. The U.S. Attorney’s Offices for Northern and Central Florida declined to comment. “I don’t think it’s a coincidence that tonight somehow The New York Times is leaking this information, smearing me and ruining the investigation that would likely result in a one of the former colleagues of the current DOJ being brought to justice,” Gaetz said.Gaetz told Fox that the former DOJ employee going after him was David McGee, now a lawyer at Beggs & Lane.In an interview with The Daily Beast late Tuesday night, McGee said any reports of extortion involving him or his firm were “completely, totally false.”“This is a blatant attempt to distract from the fact that Matt Gaetz is apparently about to be indicted for sex trafficking underage girls,” McGee said.Before the Fox interview Tuesday night, Gaetz used his Twitter to call on the Justice Department to “immediately release the tapes, made at their direction, which implicate their former colleague in crimes against me based on false allegations.”When asked how long, and in what ways, he had been cooperating with the feds, the MAGA congressman simply texted The Daily Beast on Tuesday night, “March 16 first extortion text was sent.” He did not immediately reply to follow-up messages seeking clarification.Andrea Clark, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida, provided no further clarity. “We don’t confirm or deny the existence of any ongoing investigation. We can’t make any kind of comment,” she said.But the Times reported that the investigation of Gaetz’s relationship and financial dealings stems from the indictment and prosecution of Joel Greenberg, a former Seminole County tax collector. Greenberg was such a close political ally of Gaetz that the congressman endorsed him for a potential congressional run in a 2017 talk radio interview. The two visited the White House together in 2019, posing for a selfie on the lawn.Greenberg was indicted in June 2020 on charges of sex trafficking a child, alleging he “recruited” and “solicited” a teenage girl between the ages of 14 and 17 for sex for multiple months in 2017 in exchange for favors. Greenberg also allegedly used state resources, including surrendered licenses, to create fake IDs—and allegedly concocted false child-sex allegations against a political rival.He resigned from his position in the aftermath, and he is currently jailed for violating the terms of his bail as he awaits trial in June. Greenberg has pleaded not guilty.Mark Horwitz, who represented Greenberg until December, told The Daily Beast he “couldn’t possibly comment” on any link between his former client’s case and an investigation involving Gaetz.Sarah Palin Cancels and Matt Gaetz Signs on to NY Young Republicans’ Pandemic GalaFritz Scheller, an attorney for Greenberg, declined to comment, citing the pending case against his client.Gaetz proposed to his girlfriend Ginger Luckey at Mar-a-Lago in December. Fox News host Jeanine Pirro tweeted a picture of the couple. When reached by The Daily Beast, Luckey declined to comment. The Florida Republican caused a stir in the summer of 2020 when he announced he had a 19-year-old “son,” Nestor Galban, who was the brother of his then-girlfriend. Galban moved in with Gaetz when he was 12.Gaetz’s romances with younger women have attracted some scrutiny. In 2018, a college student confirmed to HuffPo reporter Matt Fuller—who is now a Daily Beast editor—that she was dating the congressman. “Matt Gaetz is my boyfriend,” she wrote in an email, after Fuller got a tip about a young woman shadowing Gaetz. In 2019, Mother Jones reported that a staffer admonished Gaetz via text about his relationship with a camera-happy 21-year-old: “Don’t be surprised if many of the conservatives and competitors, like Cris Dosev in Florida CD1, may frown upon her sexually explicit images, her videos showcasing her multiple capabilities to smoke weed, and her flagrant application of language as antithetical to the values of Northwest Florida.” According to Mother Jones, Gaetz called the publication “pleading” not to release the identities of the women he was dating.Elected to Congress in 2016, Gaetz has fashioned himself as an ultra-conservative firebrand, a millennial Trump who appears often on Fox News and its right-wing challenger Newsmax. He supported Trump’s lie that the November presidential election had been stolen and voted against certifying the election results from Pennsylvania and Arizona on Jan. 6 and 7. The same day news of the investigation into his alleged past relationship broke, Axios reported that Gaetz was considering retiring from Congress when his term ends in 2023 in favor of a commentator role at Newsmax. In 2017, he was the lone member of both the House and the Senate to vote against a bill that would provide broader authority and increased funding for the federal government to combat human trafficking.—with additional reporting from Matt FullerRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Britney Spears 'cried for two weeks' over Framing documentary

    The singer says she did not watch all of Framing Britney Spears but was nonetheless "embarrassed" by it.

  • Clippers are considering signing DeMarcus Cousins for depth at center

    The Clippers are considering signing veteran center DeMarcus Cousins, who was released by the Houston Rockets last month.

  • Activists pressure Atlanta-based companies like Coca-Cola and Delta to take action against Georgia voting law

    Coca-Cola, Delta, and Home Depot all gave statements in support of voting rights, but critics say they didn't do enough to address the specific bill.