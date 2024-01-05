Oklahoma tribes to offer food assistance after state declines federal program

As Gov. Kevin Stitt decided Oklahoma would not participate in a new federal program to provide food assistance to low-income children, three of the state’s largest Native American tribes said they will administer the program within their reservations.

According to a list the U.S. Department of Agriculture provided Wednesday, Oklahoma is the only state to have tribal nations participating in the program that will help low-income families cover food costs when school is out of session.

The Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw nations will offer the program to eligible Native and non-Native children on their reservations.

“It’s regrettable and bewildering that the state of Oklahoma is abandoning federal funding and losing an opportunity to address child food insecurity,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement.

The USDA is administering the Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer for Children — or Summer EBT program — that will provide families $40 per child each month during the summer. Students that qualify for free or reduced-price lunches, which are available to households earning up to 185% of the federal poverty line, are eligible for the program.

Stitt on Wednesday said the state declined to participate because the program hasn’t been “fully vetted.” State officials didn’t have enough information on the administrative duties and costs associated with the program, he said in a virtual news conference.

Gov. Kevin Stitt says no impacts expected by his decision; Hunger Free Oklahoma says otherwise

Although Hunger Free Oklahoma reports one in five children are food insecure, Stitt insisted no one will go hungry this summer because of his decision. The USDA estimates 403,000 Oklahoma children would be eligible for food assistance through the Summer EBT program.

Stitt noted the families who would be eligible for the summer benefits already qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps. Students who qualify for free and reduced-price meals also already qualify for the Summer Food Service Program that provides free healthy meals and snacks in low-income communities, he said.

“It’s not reasonable to think that kids are going to go hungry in the state of Oklahoma this summer because we’re not opting into a brand-new Biden administration federal program,” Stitt said.

More: Oklahoma declines to join new summer food program for children, a disappointment to some child advocates

The governor also said he philosophically disagrees with people who think that the government should take care of everybody and more welfare programs are the answer.

Chris Bernard, president and CEO of Hunger Free Oklahoma, said he’s disappointed in the governor’s decision, but hopeful that Stitt could change his mind at a later date so the state can participate in the program next summer, if not sooner.

“We are disappointed,” he said. “But we’ve been talking to the state. We know long-term that they want to do this program, and they recognize the need for it. I’m not going to pretend to understand all of the nuances of why they didn’t think it was possible this year, but we’re also committed to working with them, advocating to them and holding them accountable to make sure we do it in 2025.”

Advocates have been calling for a program like this for years because other summer food programs aren’t as effective in rural areas, Bernard said.

More: Guest opinion: Why policymakers need to invest in programs that address Oklahomans' food insecurity.

The USDA has offered Summer EBT benefits in previous years as part of a pilot program spearheaded by some Oklahoma tribes, Bernard said. Now, the federal government has made the program permanent. As part of that change, states that sign up will be responsible for covering a portion of the program’s administrative costs, he said.

Stitt said he won’t change his mind this year. Oklahoma could opt into the program next year after watching the rollout in other states, he said.

Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw tribes to participate in food assistance program

Several tribal nations anticipate they will be able to serve tens of thousands of Oklahomans by participating in the program.

The Cherokee Nation has offered the benefits for about five years and served roughly 7,000 families over the summer, said Hoskin, the tribe’s leader.

Hoskin said he welcomes what he expects will be an influx in applications for the program this spring.

“The Cherokee Nation is committed to ensuring children have access to nutritious food this summer because we know how vital food security is for families and overall health and wellness,” he said.

The Chickasaw Nation first implemented the program in 2012, and it has played an important role in alleviating hunger among Oklahoma children, said Gov. Bill Anoatubby, the tribe’s leader. Last year, the program served more than 47,000 children, he said in a statement.

“Historically, this program has been available to anyone with or without First American heritage, who is income eligible,” Anoatubby said. “Our goal is to continue to ensure the program remains available to help meet the needs of families in our local communities.”

The Choctaw Nation also will continue to implement the program on its reservation through a partnership with the Chickasaw Nation, said Randy Sachs, Choctaw Nation spokesperson.

More than 30 states signed up for the Summer EBT program before the Jan. 1 deadline. Several other Republican governors have opted out citing questions about the federal initiative and concerns about increased government welfare.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Janelle Stecklein for questions: info@oklahomavoice.com. Follow Oklahoma Voice on Facebook and Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw tribes to use USDA summer food program