Oklahoma trooper hit, thrown in traffic stop as vehicle crashes into parked car: Watch

Warning: Distressing content ahead.

A trooper with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was involved in a major accident when a vehicle struck a car during a traffic stop near Interstate-40.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, in a post on Facebook, said that Trooper Jesse Gregory was speaking to a driver during a traffic stop last Thursday when the another vehicle hit them.

Dashcam footage from the incident shows the trooper conducting a traffic stop when another vehicle comes from behind and smashes into the stationary car throwing the officer onto the grass way on the side. Both vehicles were also heavily damaged.

Fortunately, all three people in the accident, including Trooper Gregory, survived and are expected to be okay. They were all "treated and released," said the highway department. It is not yet clear if the vehicle that crashed was over speeding.

Screenshot of dash camera from last Thursday, January 18, when Trooper Jesse Gregory #362 was struck by a driver on I-40 at Cimarron Road. He was speaking to the driver of his traffic stop when another vehicle ran into them. Provided by Oklahoma Highway Patrol

'I don't even remember': Officer speaks following ordeal

In an interview with News9, Gregory said that he can't remember the incident.

"Watching the video I don't even remember," says the trooper. "Barrel rolling to my feet."

"Hopefully this is my scare of the career," Gregory said to News9.

The officer is now ready to go back to work.

"I'm ready to come back," said Gregory, showing an injury on his arm. "And just kind of work through it because I know it's going to take a little bit mentally to come back."

Oklahoma Highway Patrol wants video to serve as a reminder

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that they posted the graphic video to remind the public of "distracted or impaired driving and the importance of the slow down, move over law".

"We are in the middle of a distracted driving emphasis right now in honor of Trooper Nicholas Dees, who lost his life in the line of duty after being struck by a distracted driver," said the highway patrol.

Investigators with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are investigating the incident and are "looking into the cause of this crash".

