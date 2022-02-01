Oklahoma Trump supporter wrote 'LOCK AND LOAD' after going into US Capitol Jan. 6, 2021

A Trump supporter from Oklahoma has admitted he illegally went inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after warning in a social media post that civil war was imminent.

Edward T. Spain Jr., 56, of Chelsea, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor count of illegally demonstrating inside the U.S. Capitol. His sentencing in federal court in Washington, D.C., was set for April 28.

"ARM YOURSELVES WITH WEAPONS AND FIGHT FOR YOUR COUNTRY!!" he wrote in the right-leaning social media network Parler in the days before the riot.

He acknowledged in a five-page statement of his offense that he was inside the U.S. Capitol illegally for 20 minutes on Jan. 6, 2021. He had traveled from Oklahoma to Washington, D.C., with friends to attend a political rally.

"We will never give up. We will never concede. It doesn't happen. You don't concede when there's theft involved," then-President Donald Trump told supporters at the rally.

Spain had characterized his Parler post on civil war as an emergency announcement. After going inside the Capitol, he posted: “I was there!! I will remember this day forever. What we did as Americans will live in Eternity!!”

The next day, he posted: "We Americans are no longer living in a free democracy, we are banana republic. Its GO TIME! LOCK AND LOAD!! DO NOT LET GO OF YOUR GUNS!!"

He appeared by videoconference Tuesday and will be able to appear again the same way at his sentencing. U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich will choose his punishment.

He faces up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine. He already has agreed to pay $500 in restitution. Three other misdemeanor counts against him will be dismissed at his sentencing.

He was charged in October. He told the FBI last year that he had not intended to go inside the Capitol but did so after hearing that shots had been fired on the Senate floor.

"I did not vandalize anything," he wrote in an Aug. 16 confession. "I had no intent of causing harm ... to anyone or anything."

There were no shots fired on the Senate floor. A U.S. Capitol police officer shot and killed a Trump supporter as she tried to enter the barricaded doors to the lobby of the House Chamber.

