If the Oklahoma way is to look out for one another, why are politicians casting people out?

We are at the start of the legislative year and going into an election year. This is the time of year, as a veteran, I hear, “A vote for me is a vote for the veterans.” As a former law enforcement officer, I hear, “A vote for me is backing the Blue.”

I am currently working to help my fellow veterans with their struggles with PTSD, homelessness and anything else I can do to help better their lives. As a combat veteran that fought in the War on Terrorism, completing four different combat tours, you would think these same politicians would want my vote, but I am a transgender person, and this legislative body has already placed multiple bills that would erase transgender people’s civil protections within this state.

I grew up in a small town in Oklahoma working in the fields, co-ops and playing sports, hearing how the Oklahoma way is looking out for one another. What I have learned from listening to our state politicians over the past few years is the Oklahoma way is casting people like me out and taking away my health care. I hear those same politicians asking for my vote as they make bills calling me a crime. I hear them on our House and Senate floors calling people like me sexual degenerates. But that is not what the DOJ, FBI or OSBI data shows.

You are more likely to be sexually assaulted by a family member, friend, teacher or church official. All anyone like me wants is to live and take care of our family without being threatened with death just because we are not a “normal” cis person. We want to be able to live our lives with the same rights and freedoms as you and your families have. I have served this country, this state, and still serve my fellow veterans, so please do not make me living my life a crime.

Casey Fox

Casey Fox, of Moore, is a licensed clinical social worker who has worked as an Oklahoma state park ranger and is a Global War on Terrorism combat veteran.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OK legislative bills could erase transgender people's civil protections