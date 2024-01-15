Oklahoma wildlife agency releases severance payment amount for former director

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation on Friday provided some details about the agency's severance agreement with its former director.

A former state wildlife official received $169,341 in compensation as part of a severance agreement dictating the terms of his departure from a state agency.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation on Friday provided some details about the severance agreement the agency’s governing commission executed with former executive director J.D. Strong but maintained it will not release a copy of the agreement.

The compensation package includes reimbursement for a portion of Strong’s accumulated sick leave, money for a health insurance premium payment and a longevity payment owing to his years in state government, according to an agency news release.

The wildlife department cited a law that dictates state agencies shall provide severance benefits to employees who lose their jobs as a result of a reorganization or reduction-in-force initiative.

That law says agencies can offer severance benefits of up to one week of pay for each year of employment, a maximum lump-sum payment of $5,000 and payment equal to the affected employee’s current health insurance premium costs for 18 months.

Strong also received reimbursement for accrued annual leave, which is not considered a severance payment, according to the news release.

The wildlife department maintained it will not publicly release a copy of Strong’s severance agreement. The department previously denied an Oklahoma Voice public records request seeking a copy of the agreement. Before Friday, the governing commission had also refused to release details regarding how much severance Strong was to receive.

After consulting with an attorney from the Attorney General’s Office, which provides legal advice for the agency, the department said its governing commission can consider the agreement to be a confidential personnel record. The agreement also contains an express confidentiality provision, according to the news release.

“While the Department and Commission value transparency, they are bound by the terms of the Oklahoma Office of the Attorney General-approved severance agreement to maintain its confidentiality,” according to the news release. “The Department and Commission will always comply with the Oklahoma Open Records Act, including the requirement that it release information pertaining to an employee’s ‘gross receipt of public funds.’”

Attorney General Gentner Drummond previously said the agency should reverse course and release a copy of the agreement.

In December, Strong said he was stepping down as the wildlife department’s director to pursue new opportunities. He had worked in state government for more than 31 years and served as the agency’s director since 2016.

