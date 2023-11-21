Oklahoma woman accused of giving a gun to her 72-year-old mother, who then shot herself

Typical "Police Line Do Not Cross" barricade tape, often seen cordoning off crime scenes.

Oklahoma City police this week arrested a woman accused of giving a firearm to her mother who then shot herself to death.

The investigation began in September when homicide investigators responded to a reported suicide in the 12900 block of Blue Quail Drive.

Detectives reported the woman’s daughter, Jaydee Watts, 44, gave her mother a firearm before her mother killed herself. Police said the case was presented to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office and an arrest warrant was issued. Police said Watts was accused of felony murder by caretaker abuse and kidnapping. She is currently free on bond, police said.

The mother was 72 years old. Her death was recorded as homicide No. 68 this year in Oklahoma City.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC woman accused of supplying gun to mother who shot herself