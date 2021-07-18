Oklahoma woman arrested after commenting on police's 'most wanted' Facebook post about her, authorities say

An Oklahoma woman was arrested on Thursday after commenting on a police department's Facebook post about her being an accessory to murder, authorities said.

Every week, the Tulsa Police Department posts on Facebook about their "Most Wanted" person of the week. Authorities were asking the public to help locate Lorraine Graves after detectives suspected she was involved in the March 13 killing of Eric Graves, 30.

Two other suspects were already arrested and charged for murder, but Tulsa police were unsure of Graves' location and asked anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers.Turns out authorities didn't have to search too far.

Less than three hours after the post was made, Graves commented: “What’s where’s the reward money at,” on the post.

On Friday, the Tulsa Police Department announced on Facebook that Graves was arrested in north Tulsa by the fugitive warrants unit. In the post, authorities shared the comments Graves made in the original post.

Graves was charged with accessory to murder and has her bond set at $500,000.

