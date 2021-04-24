An Oklahoma woman was charged with felony embezzlement for not returning a 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' VHS tape more than 20 years ago

Taylor Ardrey
·2 min read
vhs tape
This picture shows a VHS videocassette recorder in Tokyo on July 22, 2016. The world's last videocassette recorder is set to roll off the factory line as a Japanese manufacturer ends production of the once booming home-theatre technology. KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

  • An Oklahoma woman was hit with criminal charges for failing to return a VHS tape more than 20 years ago, KOKH-TV reported.

  • Caron McBride was trying to change her last name on her license when she was notified about the charges.

  • McBride was charged with felony embezzlement of rented property in March 2000, the report said citing documents.

An Oklahoma woman was recently informed that she was charged with felony embezzlement of rented property for not returning a VHS tape over 20 years ago.

Caron McBride reportedly rented the "Sabrina The Teenage Witch" tape at a now closed store in Norman, Oklahoma in 1999, according to KOKH-TV. She was charged a year later, in March 2000, after it was not returned, KOKH-TV reported citing documents.

McBride was notified about the charge by the Cleveland County District Attorney's Office when she was attempting to change the name of her license after she got married, the news station reported.

"She told me it was over the VHS tape and I had to make her repeat it because I thought, this is insane. This girl is kidding me, right? She wasn't kidding," McBride told KOKH-TV, adding that she does not recall renting the video.

"I had lived with a young man, this was over 20 years ago. He had two kids, daughters that were 8, 10, or 11 years old, and I'm thinking he went and got it and didn't take it back or something. I have never watched that show in my entire life, just not my cup of tea. Meanwhile, I'm a wanted felon for a VHS tape," McBride told the news station.

The district attorney's office has dismissed the charges.

McBride also recalled randomly getting let go from a few jobs, and now she understands why.

"This is why... because when they ran my criminal background check, all they're seeing is those two words: felony embezzlement," McBride told KOKH-TV.

