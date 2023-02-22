Oklahoma woman dead after being struck by truck tractor at Bell and Evans, police say

OSHA and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accidental death after a 64-year-old Oklahoma woman was struck by a truck tractor at the Bell and Evans plant Friday evening.

At 9:08 p.m., troopers from the Jonestown Patrol and Criminal Investigation units responded to a report of an unconscious woman at Plant 2 in Bethel Township.

During the investigation, it was determined that Modrel Songer, of Valliant, Oklahoma, was struck and run over by a 2017 Kenworth Motor Truck in the east trailer parking area.

"(Songer) ultimately succumb to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Lebanon County Coroner's Office," state police said in a press release.

State police have not identified the driver of the truck tractor, but did say that both Songer and the driver were employed by a third party company. No Bell and Evans personnel were involved in the incident.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating but has listed the death as an accident. State police have also said their investigation is ongoing.

This investigation is ongoing. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

