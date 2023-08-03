Oklahoma woman who forced boy into washing machine, other abuse sentenced to prison

A Midwest City woman was sentenced Thursday to five years in state prison after committing child abuse that included forcing a 9-year-old boy into a washing machine to hide him from police.

Taylor Ainsworth, 28, entered a blind plea before Oklahoma County District Judge Amy Palumbo.

In a blind plea, the judge decides the punishment.

Palumbo told Ainsworth the abuse she put the boy through “would horrify any parent.”

Police discovered boy with signs of abuse

On Aug. 27, 2018, Midwest City police conducted a welfare check at the home of Ainsworth, who lived there with Cody Wayne Hudson, now 33.

Police made the welfare check after Ainsworth’s sister called them and said Ainsworth, who was six months pregnant at the time, told their mother she had beaten the boy, who is one of Hudson’s children.

Ainsworth and Hudson told officers the boy was at Ainsworth’s mother’s house and had been there since the weekend, according to court documents.

The officers searched the home and did not locate the boy.

The officers left the home but returned a few minutes later after receiving information that the boy should have been there.

Court documents reveal that a second search of the home ended with the boy being found "in the washing machine, covered by a blanket."

Ainsworth and Hudson forced the boy to hide when police showed up.

Police reported the boy’s body was covered in bruises from the top of his head to the bottom of his legs.

Palumbo told Ainsworth that in photo evidence, the boy’s body “literally looks like Swiss cheese.”

While Hudson claimed responsibility for the boy’s injuries, Ainsworth claimed to have been ordered to bed rest and had no idea the boy was in the home.

More abuse discovered through investigation

During a forensic interview, the boy said both Ainsworth and Hudson beat him with a belt and with their hands but most of his injuries were inflicted by Ainsworth.

While pointing to several of his injuries, the boy said Ainsworth bit him numerous times, choked him, stomped on his left leg and told him to “shut up or I’ll beat you more.”

The boy also said Ainsworth choked him with his own shirt while hitting him with a spatula and yelling at him that nobody liked him, according to court documents.

Ainsworth and Hudson forced him to sleep on the floor near the front door or else on the bathroom floor.

There were three other children in the home when officers arrived to conduct the welfare check. The boy said other kids were hit in the face but not bruised.

Social service authorities placed the children in other homes.

In February, Hudson pleaded guilty to felony child abuse.

Palumbo sentenced him to one year in the Oklahoma County jail with credit for time served, and 20 years of probation.

The judge told Ainsworth she didn’t want to give Hudson the "luxury" of going to prison, so she sent him to the notorious county jail.

If police had not returned to the home, Palumbo told Ainsworth, “I have no idea what kind of charges you and he would’ve been facing.”

