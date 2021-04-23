Woman learns she was charged with a felony for failing to return ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ VHS two decades ago

VHS films for rent (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

A woman is learning of a felony charge in Oklahoma for failing to return a VHS tape of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” more than two decades ago.

The woman and former Oklahoma resident, Caron McBride, allegedly rented the VHS tape from a store in the town of Norman, Cleveland County, in 1999 and never returned it.

The rental store is, not surprisingly, no longer in business, reported FOX 25. But officials in Cleveland County are technically able to prosecute Ms McBride for the tape.

However, the Cleveland County District Attorney’s is reportedly not pursuing charges in the decades-old case.

Ms McBride found out that officials in Oklahoma filed the charges and a warrant in 2000, following the VHS tape becoming overdue.

Ms McBridge told FOX 25 that she was unaware of the VHS tape and the charges until trying to change the name on her driving license after getting married in Texas.

“I sent them an email (and) they sent me an email and they told me...that I had an issue in Oklahoma and this was the reference number for me to call this number and I did," said Ms McBride.

Asked to phone the Cleveland County District Attorney's Office, she was told of the charges filed against her by an official.

"She told me it was over the VHS tape and I had to make her repeat it because I thought, this is insane. This girl is kidding me, right? She wasn't kidding."

According to FOX 25, Ms McBride was charged with felony embezzlement of rented property for the tape of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch”.

“I had lived with a young man, this was over 20 years ago. He had two kids, daughters that were 8, 10 or 11 years old, and I'm thinking he went and got it and didn't take it back or something,“ said Ms McBride.

“I have never watched that show in my entire life, just not my cup of tea, meanwhile, I'm a wanted felon for a VHS tape."

The Cleveland County District Attorney’s office has been approached for comment by the Independent.

