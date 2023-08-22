Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to fatal drunk driving wreck in Wichita Falls

An Oklahoma woman accused of killing a woman in a drunk driving accident in Wichita Falls pleaded guilty to an Intoxication Manslaughter charge on Tuesday. Now a jury will decide her punishment.

Justine Gallegos pleaded guilty to a charge of Intoxicated Manslaughter Tuesday. A jury in 89th District Court will assess her punishment after hearing testimony about the wreck that killed a Burkburnett woman.

Justine Brittany Gallegos, 33, was charged with killing 28-year-old Pimporn C. Kasemthaveetsak of Burkburnett in a crash Sept. 28, 2019, on Kell Freeway.

Assistant District Attorney Matt Shelton quizzed the security chief of the now-defunct Boulevard nightclub on Kell Boulevard about the night of Sept. 27, 2019.

Daniel Tenbrink said he saw Gallegos swaying as she walked across the parking lot of the club and he attempted to keep her from driving away. He said she sped off as he tried to get her tag number. Tenbrink said he called 911 to alert police about a possible drunk driver getting onto Kell Freeway eastbound.

The prosecution also called motorists who were witnesses to the crash at Kell Boulevard near Taft Boulevard. Both said they saw a white Chrysler speed across the median and crash into a small blue car. They said the impact slammed the smaller car into a tree in the median.

Wichita Falls Police Officer Jeremy Miser said he arrived on the scene and attempted to help Kasemthaveetsak, but found her unresponsive and without a pulse. He also said Gallegos was uncooperative when officers tried to get her out of her car for medical treatment of her injuries.

Gallegos, 33, has a drunk driving conviction in Oklahoma that led to jail time. The Texas charge can lead to imprisonment of up to 20 years. She is free on bail on the Texas charges.

Testimony will resume Wednesday.

