Oklahoma woman pleads guilty in Fort Sill hotel booking scheme

A gate to Fort Sill is pictured near Lawton, Okla., Tuesday, Jan.17, 2023.

Last week in Oklahoma City federal court, a Medicine Park woman pleaded guilty to paying a bribe to a public official in a hotel booking scheme.

Candy Hanza, 50, was the general manager of a local hotel in Lawton while her co-defendant, Alfred Palma, 64, was the manager of the Institutional Training Directed Lodging and Meals program at Fort Sill.

Federal prosecutors said the scheme involved Palam booking hotel rooms for soldiers who attended on-post training.

Prosecutors said Hanza paid Palma to direct soldiers to the hotel while she personally profited through her own scheme to defraud the hotel owners and launder the resulting proceeds.

Previously: Fort Sill employee, Oklahoma woman accused of corruption, bribery

At a July 28 hearing before U.S. District Judge Patrick R. Wyrick, Hanza admitted she gave cash and checks totaling $103,200 to Palma with the intent to induce him to favor the hotel she managed.

At sentencing, Hanza faces up to 15 years in federal prison, and a fine of $250,000 or three times the monetary value of the bribes, and up to three years of supervised release.

In June, Palma pleaded guilty and admitted to accepting Hanza’s bribe. He is also awaiting sentencing.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division, the Department of Defense Contract Audit Agency and the Defense Criminal Investigative Service conducted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia E. Barry is prosecuting the case.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to hotel booking scheme