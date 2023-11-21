Oklahoma woman sentenced for scheme to defraud company of more than $1.4 million

An Tishomingo, Oklahoma, woman has been sentenced to federal prison for a computer fraud scheme.

A Tishomingo woman who used special computer software to defraud an Oklahoma City company out of more than $1.4 million has been sentenced to federal prison.

Stephanie Fannin, 45, was charged with wire fraud, with prosecutors accusing her of issuing at least 294 false checks from August 2018 to April 2021 while working as office manager for General Lighting and Sign Services.

Fannin, who worked at the company for about seven years, issued the checks from the company bank account, prosecutors said.

Pleading guilty in May, Fannin admitted to using computer software to alter bank statements to make it appear the unauthorized checks had been made payable to company vendors, when in fact the checks were deposited into her personal bank account.

U.S. District Court Judge Joe Heaton sentenced Fannin earlier in the month to serve 18 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Heaton also ordered Fannin to pay restitution in the amount of $1,432,260.03.

The judge ordered Fannin to report to the Federal Bureau of Prisons to begin serving her sentence by Dec. 14.

The United States Secret Service investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Brown.

