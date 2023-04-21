Oklahoman charged in US Capitol breach called Nancy Pelosi's office 'so gaudy,' FBI says

A Trump supporter from Tulsa was arrested Tuesday after the FBI reported she went into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and later described it as "so gaudy."

Tricia Monique LaCount was charged April 11 in federal court in Washington, D.C., with four misdemeanor counts. She is the 10th Oklahoman charged so far as a result of the investigation of the riot.

A Facebook friend tipped the FBI off, a special agent reported in a court affidavit.

The evidence against LaCount includes a video of her inside the House speaker's office and a Facebook conversation about it, according to the affidavit.

During the Facebook conversation, she stated "Pelosi's office is so gaudy ... massive chandelier, beautiful fireplace ... MSNBC live was on every laptop," the FBI agent reported.

The FBI said video it obtained shows Tricia Monique LaCount inside then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office on Jan. 6, 2021. This image is from an affidavit filed in support of the charge against her.

Thousands marched on the Capitol on Jan. 6. 2021, after then-President Donald Trump spoke at the "Save America" rally and urged them to fight like hell.

Rioters overwhelmed Capitol police to breach the building, delaying the formal counting of the Electoral College votes that had Joe Biden winning the presidential election. Some chanted, "Nancy, Nancy."

Pelosi, who is no longer House speaker, has described the storming of the Capitol as an insurrection that "shook our Republic to its core."

Rioters first broke in shortly after 2 p.m. LaCount went inside at 2:16 p.m. through the Senate Wing Door, about three minutes after that entry was breached, the FBI agent reported. Surveillance video shows she stayed inside for about one hour and 15 minutes.

LaCount, 53, was arrested Tuesday in Afton. She has been released on conditions. She could not be reached for comment.

