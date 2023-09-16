Oklahoman man acquitted of murder after 595 days behind bars. Then jail made him stay another night.

Ronald Bledsoe already had been in jail 595 days for a murder he said he didn't commit when he was found not guilty at trial Tuesday afternoon.

But there was no dramatic moment like in the legal dramas on TV where the acquitted defendant jubilantly walks out of the courtroom a free man.

Bledsoe, 36, instead had to spend another night in jail.

"I'm livid about it," said Oklahoma County Public Defender Bob Ravitz, whose assistants represented Bledsoe.

He criticized the Oklahoma County jail for not moving faster to release inmates.

"They can't keep doing this. This is ridiculous. They don't have enough staff," the longtime defense attorney said Friday.

The jail's chief executive officer acknowledged that releases can take time.

“While we understand people would like to be released immediately, it does not happen that quickly," Brandi Garner told The Oklahoman in a written statement Wednesday.

"There is a legal process that must be followed prior to the release of an inmate. There are many factors such as receiving paperwork from the courts and staffing levels that can affect release time.

"During an average 24-hour period, we will book and release approximately 120 people. Unfortunately, when dealing with such a high volume, it can sometimes take longer to release an individual than we would like.”

The public defender said he thinks defendants should be allowed to walk out of the courtroom and just go home if acquitted. He plans to complain to Oklahoma County's presiding judge and, if necessary, the jail trust.

Overcrowding at Oklahoma County jail down, but other issues remain

The trust took over control of the jail three years ago from the sheriff's office, promising that conditions there would improve.

Overcrowding has eased. But the trust has faced many of the same problems that sheriffs have dealt with since the 13-story facility opened in 1991 west of downtown Oklahoma City. A July health inspection found bedbugs again and more failures to check on inmates regularly.

An inspector reported observing over 80 live cockroaches on a shower wall on the first floor of one housing pod on July 25.

Jurors Tuesday found Bledsoe not guilty of both first-degree murder and an alternative count of second-degree murder.

District Judge Heather Coyle read the verdict at 2:49 p.m. Tuesday and signed an order for his release. She recalled that sheriff deputies took her order with them.

Bledsoe was released at 9:32 a.m. Wednesday, jail records show.

The release came after his girlfriend notified his trial attorney, Assistant Public Defender Emily Grossnicklaus. The attorney told a supervisor who made calls to get him released.

"If we hadn't have reached out to who we reached out to, he could very well have spent the rest of the day there," Grossnicklaus said. "The jail is taking days to release people."

The murder case was unusual.

The victim, Janneh Britton, was shot in 2015 but didn't die until 2021.

"Victim Janneh suffered a spinal cord injury leaving him a quadriplegic and causing multiple health problems," an Oklahoma City police cold case investigator explained in a court affidavit. "The medical examiners ruled his death a homicide due to complications of the gunshot wound injury."

The victim was 12 and riding a bicycle in a parking lot when he was hit in the neck on June 12, 2015. The shot came from a car that had pulled into the parking lot and stopped.

The driver fired at a passenger who had fled the car after an argument, the cold case investigator wrote in the affidavit.

Bledsoe was charged in October 2021 after a witness picked him out of a photo lineup. At the time he was in prison for possessing a stolen car and other offenses. He was moved to the Oklahoma County jail on Jan. 26, 2022.

His trial attorney said he always insisted he didn't know anything about the shooting.

"He maintained his innocence from the very beginning. He said he wasn't there," Grossnicklaus said.

