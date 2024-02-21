Oklahomans convicted of helping in a murder could soon serve more jail time

TechCrunch

A coalition of international law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.K.’s National Crime Agency, have disrupted the operations of the notorious LockBit ransomware gang. LockBit's dark web leak site — where the group publicly lists its victims and threatens to leak their stolen data unless a ransom demand is paid — was replaced with a law enforcement notice on Monday. Since it first emerged as a ransomware operation in late 2019, LockBit has become one of the world’s most prolific cybercrime gangs, targeting victims around the world and netting millions of dollars in extorted ransom payments.