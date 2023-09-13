Oklahomans headed to polls for special election Tuesday

TechCrunch

An image of a Cybertruck-inspired Tesla robotaxi concept was revealed in the new Elon Musk biography by Walter Isaacson that launched Tuesday. The two-door, two-seater, "Cybertruck-like" compact vehicle is complete with angular edges and what looks like a fingerprint-inducing stainless steel finish. It's not clear how early that design was, but the photo is in a section of the book that introduced Autopilot (Tesla's advanced driver assistance system) and Musk's life between 2014 and 2016.