Oklahomans hope to witness history at Oscars with 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Oklahomans hope to witness history at Oscars with 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Oklahomans hope to witness history at Oscars with 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
With movie run times exceeding three hours, could intermissions have a place in modern-day cinema?
Martin Scorsese’s latest and greatest, Killers of the Flower Moon, is premiering globally on Apple TV+ in just over a week. The film drops on January 12.
Nick Dunlap was the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour in 33 years when he won The American Express earlier this month.
Here our are picks for the best secured credit cards, each tailored to foster your credit growth.
Save $260 on a leather fan fave that's versatile enough to be your everyday sidekick.
A new private equity investment could infuse up to $3 billion into the PGA Tour, but does not solidify future with LIV Golf.
A Delaware judge ruled Tuesday that Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package is unfair, voiding the largest compensation deal in corporate history. The decision, issued Tuesday in the Delaware Court of Chancery by Judge Kathaleen McCormick, means that Musk, the world's richest person, can't keep the 2018 compensation package. Chancery Daily, which follows and shares updates on the Delaware Chancery Court, first reported the decision on Threads.
“You've got to have respect for each team.”
Financing options differ for second homes used as an investment, a vacation home, or to split your time between two locations.
In today's edition: The Caitlin Clark effect, the "lost generation" of men's tennis players, the best remaining MLB free agents, a crazy stat about LeBron's longevity, and more.
Academy Award nominations always spark debate over who was left out, but this year's list set off something completely different.
Japan's lunar lander has regained power a full nine days after it landed on the moon's surface nearly upside down and was subsequently switched off.
Volkswagen teases a lightly camo'ed Golf R, and its more mature front end, at the ice races in Austria. The official debut won't happen until summer.
In today's edition: The Super Bowl is set, Aussie Open champs, a historic upset in England, top plays of the weekend, and more.
This week, read about how Mercedes mistakenly exposed its source code, the latest in the Cruise-GM saga, Tesla's EV sales warning and more. Autonomous vehicle and EV startups — even those that have since gone public — are trying to cut costs in hopes of extending their capital runway. Aurora Innovation, for instance, laid off about 3% of its workforce; EV company Polestar confirmed to TechCrunch it has also cut about 15% of its global workforce; Flexport is reportedly looking to axe another 20% of jobs; and package delivery company Veho said that it laid off 19% of its corporate/exempt employee headcount.
Brady oversaw an offensive overhaul that helped the Bills finish 6-1 to win the AFC East.
A modern cellphone has a number of advanced technologies that could be used to determine if the driver was distracted by using the phone when he crashed the car. But no one's tapping into it.
Wall Street isn’t wasting any time contemplating how past policies and priorities from the two leading candidates may impact market performance in the years ahead.
Adam Silver isn't going anywhere.
The FA Cup produced another memorable moment on Saturday.