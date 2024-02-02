Oklahomans have some of the most expensive grocery bills in the US, a survey showed

No, you're not alone when you cringe at the price of your weekly groceries.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, grocery prices have jumped 17 percent since the pandemic, and food inflation has outpaced general inflation, according to Forbes.

Oklahomans are averaging nearly $300 per trip to the store. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Oklahomans spend $279.16 per week on groceries. And while inflation is dropping, many families still struggle to put food on the table.

What are the most expensive states to buy groceries?

Evelyn Jennings buys groceries at the Homeland at NE 36th and Lincoln Boulevard Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Oklahomans might feel better, though probably not much, about their grocery bill compared to other states. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Sooner State doesn't crack the top five in highest grocery costs.

Here's a quick look at what grocery bills are like in other states:

California: $297.72 Nevada: $294.76 Mississippi: $290.64 Washington: $287.67 Florida: $287.27

What are Oklahomans spending on grocery staples?

According to Livingcost.org, the cost-of-living for one person in Oklahoma is $1,957 per month, rent included. For a family of four, the cost jumps to $4,453.

Prices on pantry staples like milk, bread, rice and eggs have all risen for Oklahomans. Here's a look at what those costs look like:

What do pantry staples like milk, bread and eggs cost for Oklahomans at the grocery store? Here's a breakdown of what those costs look like on average for many Oklahomans.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Where are groceries most expensive in the U.S.? Oklahoma ranks top 10