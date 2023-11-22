Oklahomans prepare Thanksgiving meals, leave baking to professionals
Oklahomans prepare Thanksgiving meals, leave baking to professionals
Oklahomans prepare Thanksgiving meals, leave baking to professionals
Inflation, artificial intelligence, and Taylor Swift all may be fodder for Turkey Day table talk — during a feast costing 4.5% less than last year’s holiday meal.
A record number of Americans are expected to fly for Thanksgiving this year. And believe it or not, some holiday travelers will have fully cooked turkeys in their luggage.
This year, let the food come to you! Check out all the ways you can have a Thanksgiving meal delivered to your door, from Blue Apron to Williams Sonoma.
As Charlie Brown once said: “We’ve got another holiday to worry about. It seems Thanksgiving Day is upon us.”
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Commanders vs. Cowboys game.
Over 55 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving this year.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving football game.
Score brand-new deals on the biggest brands (Apple! Dyson! Lego!) at Walmart's Black Friday sale.
If you're looking for ways to incorporate some easy banter that won't lead to a screaming match this holiday, here are a few entertainment-centric conversation starters to consider.
Disney is hoping to reverse its Thanksgiving slump at the box office this year. But is that just wishful thinking?
Stocks rose on Wednesday amid a low volume trading day as investors prepare for the market holiday on Thursday.
While you were waiting in Denver on a layover, you checked your phone to see the news: After almost a week of confusion and uncertainty, Sam Altman has been reinstated as CEO of OpenAI. Here it comes.
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
For many American families, this time of year means presents to buy and wrap, dinners to cook and host and a seemingly endless stream of events to prepare for — and often, that all falls on the shoulders of women.
Please enjoy this in-depth viewing guide to plan your Thanksgiving weekend sports consumption.
Watch a holiday edition of Fantasy Football Live on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET for start-sit advice to get your lineup ready for Week 12.
Find great savings on a brand-new console, new games, and so much more.
Experts share the best way to store leftovers, from using clear containers to marking your calendar
Grab an amazing deal on denim that'll make you look — and feel — terrific.
All the best items from KitchenAid, Clinique, Coach, Cuisinart, Le Creuset, Samsonite, Sealy are on deep discount.