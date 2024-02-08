Oklahomans will need a REAL ID to fly in 2025. Here's how to get one

Oklahomans will soon need a REAL ID to fly in the United States or enter buildings, and it only takes a few steps to obtain one.

But, what is a REAL ID, and do you really need one?

Here's everything we know.

What is a REAL ID?

REAL ID is a federal security credential added to driver's licenses and identification cards that establishes a minimum security standard required for specific activities.

After the deadline passes, you'll need a REAL ID to:

Board a domestic flight

Visit military bases or specific federal buildings

Enter nuclear power plants

Congress passed REAL ID in 2005 to make driver’s licenses harder to forge following the 911 terrorist attacks. Oklahoma lawmakers passed a bill in 2007 forbidding the state from complying with the federal legislation, but the state switched course in 2017 and has been given several extensions to become compliant.

When is the REAL ID deadline?

REAL ID compliance goes into effect May 7, 2025, which means the identification or a valid passport or passport card will be required for any adult U.S. resident to board a federally regulated commercial aircraft.

Originally, the deadline was May 3, 2023, but the deadline was extended two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oklahoma REAL ID requirements

Oklahomans applying for a REAL ID should provide three documents at a Service Oklahoma Licensing office or licensed operator:

One proof of identity document, like a birth certificate or passport

Two proof of residency documents, such as a utility bill or driver's license

How much does a REAL ID cost in Oklahoma?

The four-year credential option for a REAL ID costs $42.50, with a renewal fee of $38.50, and a $25 replacement fee.

The eight-year credential option costs $81, with a renewal fee of $77, and a $25 replacement fee.

Do I really need a REAL ID?

REAL IDs are optional for people who don't need to fly, enter a federal building or visit a nuclear site.

You do not need a REAL ID driver's license or identification card to do any of the following:

Drive

Vote

Apply for or receive federal benefits

Enter a federal facility that does not require an ID

Access a hospital or receive life-saving services

Participate in law enforcement proceedings or investigations

