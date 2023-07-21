Oklahoma's new multicounty grand jury returns first two indictments despite bomb threat

The former executive director of an Oklahoma nonprofit has been charged with embezzlement.

Michael James Maddox, 54, is accused in an indictment of fraudulently appropriating $15,000 or more from the nonprofit for his own personal use in 2021.

He was the executive director of the Oklahoma Alliance for Recovery Residences at the time, according to the indictment. He could not be reached for comment.

The state's new multicounty grand jury returned the indictment Thursday after hearing testimony for the first time this week.

Maddox faces one felony count of embezzlement and one felony count of committing a pattern of criminal offenses.

The alliance helps Oklahomans with substance abuse disorders find sober living facilities. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to promote access to recovery supportive living environments for all Oklahomans in need," said Staci Kirby, the president of the alliance's board of directors.

Arizona man indicted on 2021 fentanyl death in Oklahoma

The grand jury also returned a murder indictment over a 2021 fentanyl death.

Grand jurors alleged Charles Everett Sewell committed first-degree murder or second-degree murder by distributing the drug to Jack Thach by mail.

Sewell, 36, lives in Arizona. He could not be reached for comment. He and Thach were roommates in Oklahoma, a prosecutor said.

Thach died on Sept. 22, 2021, at his home in Edmond, according to his obituary. He was 34.

Grand jurors issued the indictment even though their work was interrupted Wednesday by a bomb threat.

The grand jury meets at the attorney general's offices in Oklahoma City. The building was evacuated Wednesday because of the threat. The AG's assistants advise the grand jury.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: New multicounty grand jury issues embezzlement, murder indictments