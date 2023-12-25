Oklahoma's Narcan vending machines have dispensed thousands of life-saving doses in six months

Six months after placing life-saving vending machines across Oklahoma, the state has dispensed more than 26,000 doses of naloxone and boosted awareness of fentanyl overdose.

That's more than 13,000 boxes, each containing two doses of naloxone, an anti-overdose medication also known by the brand name Narcan. And only half of the state's available vending machines have been placed so far, said Heath Hayes, communications chief for the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

"It's been so successful and been utilized and accessed so much that we had to slow down a little bit because of the funding," Hayes said.

So far, 21 of 40 vending machines have been placed. In the new year, placement of vending machines will resume, Hayes said.

It's too early to tell the true impact of all those doses being in the hands of Oklahomans since this year's overdose death data will not be finalized until some time in 2024.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there were 1,217 unintentional drug overdose deaths in Oklahoma in 2022. Each overdose death could involve multiple substances, spokesperson Erica Rankin-Riley said. Meth was involved in 732 of those deaths, and fentanyl in 609.

Preliminary data for 2023 show a continued high number of drug overdose deaths in the first quarter of the year, with 361 deaths from January through March. Data beyond that is too preliminary to report, due to the time needed for death investigation and reporting.

Oklahoma City police data records 157 overdose deaths from January through November, and officers encountered overdoses and gave out Narcan doses in a steady stream throughout the year. In fact, police have deployed Narcan nearly 100 more times so far in 2023 than in the entire year of 2022.

Oklahoma turnpike Narcan vending machines see success

So far, the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Department's most successful vending machines are those placed at travel plazas along some of Oklahoma's turnpikes.

Hayes said much of the time, these are getting refilled on a daily basis.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority jumped at the chance to receive the vending machines, said spokesperson Lisa Shearer-Salim, because Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz was "very personally concerned about this issue."

"They have been far more popular and successful than we ever even imagined," Shearer-Salim said.

Not only are there now eight naloxone and fentanyl test strip vending machines dispersed across seven turnpike travel plazas, with another planned, but every turnpike authority fleet vehicle has naloxone in its first-aid kit.

Shearer-Salim said the authority wants to ensure that its front-line employees who are working crashes and encountering the public are protected from fentanyl exposure, and is doing so through training, as well as keeping naloxone on hand.

"We're just really pleased to partner with the department ... on this project because it just fits in our mission," Shearer-Salim said.

'You can't put a price' on saving a life

In the more than two months since the Oklahoma County Courthouse got its vending machine, which glows pink across from machines dispensing snacks and drinks, more than 500 boxes have been retrieved so far.

County Commissioner Brian Maughan said he wasn't necessarily concerned that someone would be in need of a dose of Narcan inside the courthouse, but the knowledge that it's there does bring him peace of mind if that were to ever occur.

More so, Maughan said, he hopes that people coming through the courthouse who may have loved ones struggling with substance abuse can pick up the medication and testing strips in case of an overdose.

There were recently three people who were booked into the county jail and overdosed within an hour's time, Maughan said. Before Narcan was so prevalent for county employees, those inmates likely would have died. But because of the medication, their lives were saved.

"It doesn't just affect the inmate that passes away, it also affects the families and their loved ones," Maughan said. "So you can't put a price on that, and you can't measure the impact of a child growing up without a parent from an avoidable death."

Increasing overdose deaths impact 'every Oklahoman'

Before the state launched its awareness campaign and began deploying its vending machines across the state, Hayes said options for obtaining naloxone were limited.

The state for several years has had an online order option to receive free doses in the mail. The overdose treatment also is available at pharmacies for $45 per box. Rehabilitation centers and law enforcement also long have been distribution partners, Hayes said.

Starting in May, the department ramped up its efforts to bring awareness to the chance of accidental overdose, as well as to stop the stigma associated with asking for help regarding substance abuse.

The vending machines take away any barriers to access that existed, Hayes said. Anyone needing Narcan, fentanyl testing strips, or who just wants it on hand in an emergency, can simply enter their ZIP code on the machine.

"This is something that's facing every Oklahoman," Hayes said. "It doesn't matter who you are, or what your specific circumstances may be, but everybody has a role in helping to save a life as a result of accidental overdose."

Hayes said the vending machine idea is not new — similar ones exist in Austin, Texas, and in Ohio — but Oklahoma is the first state to launch machines statewide and an extensive awareness campaign that includes commercials, online advertisements and billboards.

Now, Hayes said Kansas is looking to replicate Oklahoma's strategy with the same vending machines and branding.

Oklahoma was "willing to take a risk and see if something works," Hayes said

