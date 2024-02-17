What are Oklahoma's nocturnal animals doing while you're sleeping? Critters of the night

Oklahoma is home to many species of nocturnal animals, like the ones that rummage through your trash can at night or dig holes in your flowerbed.

But what are they up to when you're sleeping? And, why do they only come out at night?

Nocturnal animals in Oklahoma

While there are many nocturnal animals in the state, some of the most common are raccoons, porcupines and skunks, according to Jerrod Davis, a senior wildlife biologist for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. Armadillos are also nocturnal but can be crepuscular, or active primarily during the twilight period.

These animals are active during the midnight hours because there are fewer predators and reduced competition, Davis said.

What do nocturnal animals do at night in Oklahoma?

While humans typically use the daytime house for their daily tasks, nocturnal animals carry out their chores under the moon.

The nighttime hours are when raccoons, skunks, armadillos and other nocturnal animals forage for food and look for mates, Davis said.

It's also the time when armadillos dig up your gardens or flowerbeds looking for grubs and worms.

Which nighttime animals in Oklahoma are dangerous?

These animals aren't considered dangerous to humans, Davis said, but they are a nuisance.

Raccoons can pose a threat to poultry by either eating eggs or the chickens themselves. They can also get into roofs and damage the home by trying to make their way inside.

In very limited instances, this can cause a risk of disease, Davis said.

Skunks can get under porches, or spray pets and humans who get too close.

For porcupines, they can eat trees, or attack dogs, leaving quills in their faces and costing a trip to the vet.

Where do raccoons and armadillos go during the day?

Armadillos, skunks and raccoons burrow during the daytime, and porcupines will find a nice tree, Davis said.

Sleeping during the day builds up energy for their nighttime activities, like stealing the food you left for the neighborhood stray cat.

"As many animals as we have that are active during the day, it's a different side of the same coin for the nighttime," Davis said. "We have as much diversity and as much going on in the twilight hours as we do during the daylight hours, and that's just another thing that makes Oklahoma a wonderful place for outdoor activities and animal watching."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: What do Oklahoma's raccoons and armadillos do at night?