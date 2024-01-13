When is Oklahoma's REAL ID deadline? How will the state handle the rush to get them?

The Service Oklahoma headquarters on Classen Boulevard in Oklahoma City helps residents with driver’s license and motor vehicle services.

The head of the agency that processes driver’s licenses is expecting a surge in demand as the federal deadline for REAL ID draws closer.

Jason Doyle, Service Oklahoma chief executive officer, said the state has issued about 1.5 million REAL ID licenses. He expects about 60% of the state’s driver’s licenses will be REAL ID compliant ahead of the May 7, 2025, federal deadline.

“There will be a massive surge around that deadline,” Doyle said during a budget hearing with lawmakers this week.

Those going through airport security or entering secure federal facilities, such as military bases, will be required to show a REAL ID or a passport.

Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, asked Doyle if he was planning any public service announcements to educate the public about the deadline, which was extended from May 3, 2023.

“Everyone has gotten used to hearing it got moved,” Haste said.

Doyle said he did not have money in his budget for an advertising campaign. But the agency will use social media and posters to educate the public, he said.

What is REAL ID? How to apply for one in Oklahoma

Congress passed REAL ID in 2005 to make driver’s licenses harder to forge after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Oklahoma lawmakers passed a bill in 2007 forbidding the state from complying with the federal legislation.

But the state switched course in 2017 and has been given several extensions to become compliant.

A list of documents necessary to obtain a REAL ID is on the Service Oklahoma website, Doyle said.

