Oklahoma's top 10 specialty plates in 2023, from 'In God We Trust' to 'Don't Tread on Me'

Oklahomans spent over $3 million on specialty license plates in 2023, with 172,435 specialty plates sold, according to the Service Oklahoma Annual Vehicle Registration Report.

That’s about 5,000 less than in 2022, but about 30,000 more than in 2021 and about 35,000 more than in 2020.

But which specialty license plates were the most popular in 2023? Here's a look at the 10 most popular specialty license plates sold last year and the total revenue from each.

This list doesn’t include Personalized Auto specialty plates, which sold 54,922 times in 2023, earning $978,320. Also not included are Physically Disabled specialty plates, selling 13,092 times in 2023, earning $4,860.

U.S. Marines license plate: sold 1,810 in 2023 totaling $12,552.

State Flag license plate: sold 1,875 in 2023 totaling $25,035.

Don't Tread On Me license plate: sold 2,042 in 2023 totaling $27,705.

A portion of the fee for the Firefighter license plate is deposited to the Oklahoma State Fireman’s Museum and Memorial.

Firefighter license plate: sold 3,436 in 2023 totaling $106,365. A portion of the fee for the Firefighter license plate is deposited to the Oklahoma State Fireman's Museum and Memorial.

A portion of the fee for the Wildlife Conservation specialty plate is deposited to the Wildlife Diversity Fund.

Wildlife Conservation license plate: sold 3,847 in 2023 totaling $121,485. A portion of the fee for the Wildlife Conservation specialty plate is deposited to the Wildlife Diversity Fund.

Oklahoma City Thunder license plate: sold 6,238 in 2023 totaling $84,540.

A portion of the fee for the OU specialty plate is designated to the university

University of Oklahoma license plate: sold 10,628 in 2023 totaling $335,455. A portion of the fee for the OU specialty plate is designated to the university.

Pioneers of the Prairie license plate: sold 11,485 in 2023 totaling $365,260.

A portion of the fee for the OSU specialty plate is designated to the university.

Oklahoma State University license plate: sold 12,539 in 2023 totaling $393,715. A portion of the fee for the OSU specialty plate is designated to the university.

In God We Trust license plate: 13,047 sold in 2023 totaling $179,505.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma's top 10 most popular specialty license plates in 2023