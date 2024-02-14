Oklahoma's top 10 specialty plates in 2023, from 'In God We Trust' to 'Don't Tread on Me'
Oklahomans spent over $3 million on specialty license plates in 2023, with 172,435 specialty plates sold, according to the Service Oklahoma Annual Vehicle Registration Report.
That’s about 5,000 less than in 2022, but about 30,000 more than in 2021 and about 35,000 more than in 2020.
But which specialty license plates were the most popular in 2023? Here's a look at the 10 most popular specialty license plates sold last year and the total revenue from each.
This list doesn’t include Personalized Auto specialty plates, which sold 54,922 times in 2023, earning $978,320. Also not included are Physically Disabled specialty plates, selling 13,092 times in 2023, earning $4,860.
10. U.S. Marines
Sold: 1,810Revenue: $12,552
9. First state flag
Sold: 1,875Revenue: $25,035
8. Don’t Tread on Me
Sold: 2,042Revenue: $27,705
7. Firefighter
Sold: 3,436Revenue: $106,365
A portion of the fee for the Firefighter license plate is deposited to the Oklahoma State Fireman’s Museum and Memorial.
6. Wildlife Conservation
Sold: 3,847Revenue: $121,485
A portion of the fee for the Wildlife Conservation specialty plate is deposited to the Wildlife Diversity Fund.
5. Oklahoma City Thunder
Sold: 6,238Revenue: $84,540
4. University of Oklahoma
Sold: 10,628Revenue: $335,455
A portion of the fee for the OU specialty plate is designated to the university
3. Pioneers of the Prairie
Sold: 11,485Revenue: $365,260
2. Oklahoma State University
Sold: 12,539Revenue: $393,715
A portion of the fee for the OSU specialty plate is designated to the university.
1. In God We Trust
Sold: 13,047Revenue: $179,505
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma's top 10 most popular specialty license plates in 2023