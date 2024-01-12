Are Oklahoma's utility companies ready for the arctic blast? What they said, and why there are still concerns

The brutally cold weather expected to hit Oklahoma this weekend has residents scurrying to prepare for what could be a tough weekend — that includes making sure there's enough heat and power.

And while several of the state's energy suppliers say they are ready for the storm, one Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner remains concerned.

This week, the AccuWeather Global Weather Center predicted the coldest air of the winter season so far will sweep through the Northern Rockies and Northern Plains by Saturday and will then drive all the way south into Texas and other Southern states by Sunday. With nighttime temperatures expected to approach the subzero range Sunday and Monday and remain in the teens for the rest of the week, the center said energy demand would significantly increase across the central part of the country and be "yet another test" of the electric grid's resiliency.

"This dangerous frigid airmass will threaten people and risk property damage," the center said. "People and business should be advised of this risk now and begin making needed preparations, including making sure homes and businesses are ready to deal with the frigid air."

Snow covers a natural gas meter Feb. 3, 2022, in Edmond.

The National Weather Service's Norman office issued an advisory, warning that "the coldest conditions will be felt on Sunday and Monday."

"Dangerously cold wind chill values of negative fifteen to negative twenty degrees are expected on Sunday and down to negative twenty-five degrees on Monday. Extremely cold conditions continue into Tuesday morning before beginning to moderate," the advisory said.

More: How much snow is OKC getting? See forecast for Thursday night through this weekend

Oklahoma Corporation Commission Bob Anthony concerned over arctic blast

That predicted storm has Corporation Commissioner Bob Anthony concerned.

Last fall, Anthony told Energy Intelligence Magazine that the state has yet to identify what caused the extraordinary spikes in natural gas prices, and he said Oklahoma isn't prepared for a repeat.

"Unfortunately, Oklahoma is not in a position to say that we've taken steps to be prepared for the next winter storm," Anthony told the magazine in late September. "Other commissioners have stated that's it's a 100-year storm. As I've put in writing and in footnotes and otherwise in my numerous dissents, the National Oceanic and Administration says there were three such storms in the last 40 years."

Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Bob Anthony takes part Oct. 21, 2021, in a meeting at the Jim Thorpe Building in Oklahoma City.

Anthony told the magazine he remained concerned about the next winter storm.

"If 'we're not able to look at what caused hundreds of millions of dollars of excessive costs to our consumers and ratepayers because the commissioners want to shirk their duty and abrogate their responsibility, then how can we say we're really giving a conscientious effort to know how to do it differently next time," he said.

Opinion: Commissioner: 2021 winter storm costs are the worst financial abuse of Oklahoma ratepayers

How prepared are Oklahoma utility companies?

Utility companies, and Commissioner Todd Hiett, the commission's chair, say they are ready for the storm and have secured an adequate supply of natural gas for power generation.

“The regulated utilities have been proactive in reaching out to the agency to let us know what they have planned and the steps they have taken to prepare," Hiett said in a statement to The Oklahoman. "I am encouraged by the communications and there can be no doubt that the preparations are based on the lessons learned from Winter Storm Uri. I am also encouraged by the Southwest Power Pool’s assessment of adequate electrical capacity for Oklahoma.”

Chad Previch, the spokesman for Oklahoma Natural Gas, said ONG's customers could be confident that the utility is ready to deliver natural gas safely and reliably to homes and businesses. He said the utility's natural gas purchasing strategy relies on historical data, including extreme weather but was updated after the Winter Storm Uri.

"While this has been a standard practice for years, after Winter Storm Uri, our company adjusted its purchasing strategy to address the newly reported extreme," Previch said. "Our top priority is delivering natural gas to our customers safely and reliably. With the predicted weather, we know the service we provide is essential to keep customers warm during the coldest days. Anytime temperatures drop, an increase in natural gas usage can be expected."

More: Bundle up: Incoming arctic blast could feel a lot like the 2021 winter storm

Because most of ONG's infrastructure is underground, the utility he said, has a 99% reliability rate, even in the most extreme weather conditions.

"While our system performed well during Winter Storm Uri, with minimal service outages, we continue to make enhancements to our system performance every year. These improvements to our system enable even more reliable gas service for our customers," he said.

Previch said ONG has increased its storage of natural gas, upgraded gas pipelines and expanded supply sources, and has deployed mobile compressed natural gas trailers.

"This means we can access more natural gas at more stable prices ahead of winter weather events and store it, so it is ready when our customers need it. Doing so reduces the need to purchase natural gas on the open market."

The utility is also deploying mobile compressed natural gas units in advance of the weather. "In the event areas experience low pressure during winter weather, the trailers help minimize service disruptions," he said.

Chris Meyers, the general manager of the Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives, said state electric coops have been following the weather forecasts and were well prepared for the upcoming storm.

"We expect an increase in usage," Meyers said. "We believe we will see peak usage."

Still, the state's 27 distribution cooperatives and the three generation and transmission cooperatives are prepared, he said. Meyers said the coops rely on generators using coal, natural gas, wind, solar and even hydropower. "When you have weather like this is takes everything you have," he said. "But we are doing everything we can to be prepared."

On Sunday, the Southwest Power Poll issued a Resource Advisory to raise awareness of the anticipated increase in demand. Aaron Cooper, a spokesman for Oklahoma Gas and Electric Co., said was monitoring any potential weather impact from the very cold temperatures and winter precipitation expected this week.

"At this time, OG&E does not expect widespread outages, as high winds and ice accumulation are not in the forecast," Cooper said in a statement to The Oklahoman.

Cooper said each year the utility prepares its power plants for winter by the end of October. He said that includes building temporary enclosures around critical equipment and testing freeze-protection circuits, among other tasks that protect power plants and our people from extreme cold and winter weather.

"We also have made sure to have fuel on hand or available to purchase, if needed, to generate electricity throughout this weather event and beyond," Cooper said. "We’ve increased our natural gas storage to help support our natural gas power plants, and coal inventories are at full levels at all of our coal power plants. All available units at OG&E’s power plants are operating and ready to support the grid during this cold snap and for the rest of the winter."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Are Oklahoma utilities ready for arctic blast this weekend?