Oklo Resources Limited (ASX:OKU) insider upped their holding by 13% earlier this year

Looking at Oklo Resources Limited's (ASX:OKU ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Oklo Resources

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by MD, CEO & Director Simon Taylor for AU$109k worth of shares, at about AU$0.14 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.13). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Simon Taylor.

Simon Taylor bought a total of 1.20m shares over the year at an average price of AU$0.16. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Oklo Resources insiders own about AU$6.5m worth of shares (which is 10% of the company). But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Oklo Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Oklo Resources insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Oklo Resources stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Oklo Resources you should be aware of, and 3 of these can't be ignored.

