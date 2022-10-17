Okmulgee missing men case turns into murder investigation

OKMULGEE — Authorities here are conducting a murder investigation into the case of four men who went missing earlier this month while also seeking a person of interest who has gone missing.

Police Chief Joe Prentice confirmed Monday the bodies found Friday in Deep Fork River at the Sharp Road Bridge were those of Mark Chastain, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32; and Alex Stevens, 29, all of Okmulgee, who were reported missing by family members after the men went on bicycle rides Oct. 9 and did not return.

“Although the official cause and manner of death is still pending, each victim suffered gunshot wounds,” Prentice told reporters. “All four bodies were dismembered before being placed in the river and that is what caused difficulty in determining identity, and that’s why it took so long. I got the call about 10 o’clock last night.”

Prentice said the river appeared to be a dump site.

Investigators worked all weekend recovering the bodies from the river and sifting through information obtained during what was previously a missing persons investigation.

Prentice said investigators believe the four men planned to “commit some type of criminal act” when they left a residence on West Sixth Street.

A witness told investigators they were invited to “hit a lick big enough for all of them,” Prentice said. Authorities do not yet know what criminal act was planned or where they planned to do it, Prentice said.

Investigators searched a salvage yard where “nothing remarkable was observed,” but an adjoining property contained evidence of a “violent event,” Prentice said.

Joe Kennedy, who owns a nearby salvage yard, is considered a person of interest in the case, but he has gone missing, Prentice said. Kennedy was reported missing Saturday night and is believed to be suicidal, Prentice said.

Authorities believe Kennedy was last seen driving a blue Chrysler PT Cruiser bearing Oklahoma license plate No. LSA 245.

He has not been charged with a crime.

The investigation unfolded when a passerby reported "suspicious items" in the Deep Fork River southwest of Okmulgee.

He said there were parts of what appeared to be multiple human remains visible above the water. Multiple agencies worked the scene.

Because the remains were partially submerged, investigators initially were unable to immediately determine how many bodies were in the river and could not confirm their identities.

Late Friday, Prentice confirmed the bodies were of the four men.

Authorities said all four men were close friends and were believed to have left on bicycles from Billy Chastain's home on the west side of Okmulgee about 8 p.m. on Oct. 9.

Two of the men were thought to have cellphones with them, but attempts to call the phones went straight to voicemail, police reported.

A sighting of Stevens was reported at the Smoke Shop on the south side of Okmulgee about 4 p.m. on Oct. 9.

He was reportedly by himself. Someone reported seeing the Chastains the following morning near the YMCA.

Okmulgee police stated that Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain and Sparks were reported missing by Mark Chastain's wife.

A few hours later, Stevens was reported missing by his mother.

Mark Chastain's phone was tracked to an area south of Okmulgee but was presumed to have been turned off or had lost power. Officers checked that area and found no sign of any of the men.

This is a developing story.

