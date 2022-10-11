Okmulgee police search for four men who disappeared overnight

Okmulgee police are searching for four men who vanished overnight.

32-year-old Mark Chastain, 30-year-old Billy Chastain, 32-year-old Mike Sparks, and 29-year-old Alex Stevens were last seen Sunday.

Mark Chastain’s wife reported the Chastain men and Sparks missing on Sunday. A few hours later, Sparks’ mother reported him missing.

All four men are considered close friends.

Police believe all four men left on bicycles. Two of the men are believed to have cell phones with them, but all attempted calls are going to voicemail.

Witnesses have reported seeing the Chastain men and Stevens within the past 48 hours.

Mark Chastain’s phone was tracked south of Okmulgee, but is now off.

While there is no evidence of foul play, members of the District 25 Violent Crime Task Force is helping.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Okmulgee Police Department at 918-756-3511. You can also email policereport@okmcity.net.



