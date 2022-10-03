Okolona man charged with chop shop violation

Oct. 3—TUPELO — A traffic stop in a stolen car left an Okolona man facing multiple felony charges, including violating the chop shop act.

Tupelo police stopped a black Audi Q7 in the area of Main and Franklin streets on Sept. 26. A quick check revealed the car was stolen out of Pennsylvania. The driver, Jaqaveious Jashune Collins, 26, of Corona Street, Okolona, was arrested on the stolen car charge. The vehicle and approximately $4,000 in counterfeit currency was seized.

Collins is currently charged with possession of stolen property, possession of counterfeit notes and violation of the Mississippi Stolen and Altered Property Act. During his initial appearance the same day, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir ordered Collins held without bond.

This case is ongoing and other suspects are being investigated. There may be additional charges and/or suspects as the investigation progresses.

