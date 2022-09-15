Okolona man leads Tupelo police on chase in stolen car

Sep. 14—TUPELO — An Okolona man is facing multiple felony charges and a laundry list of traffic offenses after allegedly leading police on a pursuit Saturday evening.

Tupelo police say they attempted to pull over a gray Jeep Trackhawk on Sept. 10 around 6:15 p.m. in the area of South Gloster Street and Mitchell Road Extended. According to law enforcement officials, the SUV refused to stop, then fled south before heading east on Highway 6 and then south on Highway 45.

The pursuit ended in the area of Carr Vista Road, where the driver reportedly jumped out of the vehicle. Police captured him after a brief foot chase.

While running, the suspect allegedly threw away a firearm, which was later recovered. Police determined the car had been stolen out of the Atlanta area. Police say they also seized a small amount of marijuana.

Police arrested Dan Judd II, 33, of County Line Road, Okolona, and charged him with three felonies: felony fleeing, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.

During Judd's initial court appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir set his bond at $10,000 for the felony charges.

Judd also faces numerous misdemeanor charges, including careless driving, disobeying a police officer, failure to signal, failure to yield to blue lights, improper passing, improper turn, improper equipment, open container, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, public intoxication, reckless driving and resisting arrest.

