Is OKP Holdings (SGX:5CF) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that OKP Holdings Limited (SGX:5CF) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does OKP Holdings Carry?

As you can see below, OKP Holdings had S$31.8m of debt, at December 2019, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds S$65.6m in cash, so it actually has S$33.8m net cash.

How Strong Is OKP Holdings's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, OKP Holdings had liabilities of S$22.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of S$36.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had S$65.6m in cash and S$19.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has S$26.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that OKP Holdings's balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet is as strong as beautiful a rare rhino. Simply put, the fact that OKP Holdings has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Importantly, OKP Holdings's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 90% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since OKP Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While OKP Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Looking at the most recent three years, OKP Holdings recorded free cash flow of 37% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.