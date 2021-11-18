Okreek man charged with second-degree murder in October shooting on Rosebud Reservation

Nov. 18—OKREEK — An Okreek man is facing second-degree murder charges after authorities say he shot and killed a man with a shotgun in October.

Leon Good Buffalo, 23 — of Okreek, a Rosebud tribal community — was indicted Nov. 9 on second-degree murder and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence after he allegedly used a shotgun to shoot and kill 30-year-old Guy Fast Horse, Jr., on Oct. 28.

No additional details surrounding the shooting have been made public.

Court documents say Good Buffalo was originally being held in the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Adult Correctional Facility, but a U.S. District judge has ordered he be remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service for the duration the legal process.

The alleged crime took place within the Rosebud Reservation's boundaries. Thus, the Federal Bureau of Investigations is handling the investigation in conjunction with the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

If convicted, Good Buffalo faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison, a $250,000 fine or both. He could also be sentenced to complete five years of supervised release and be ordered to pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund plus restitution.

Though Good Buffalo's next court appearance has yet to be set, the court has issued a potential timeline for proceedings, including a Jan. 18 deadline for a jury trial to begin.

The case is considered a part of the Department of Justice's Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) — a violent crime reduction initiative.

The Department of Justice says PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.

As part of the strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.