Okta, Inc. (OKTA): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. Now, we are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds thoughtOkta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) was a good investment heading into the second quarter and how the stock traded in comparison to the top hedge fund picks.

Is Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) a worthy investment now? Prominent investors were getting more optimistic. The number of long hedge fund positions went up by 9 recently. Our calculations also showed that OKTA isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the eyes of most market participants, hedge funds are assumed to be unimportant, outdated financial tools of the past. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading at the moment, We look at the upper echelon of this club, around 850 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people watch over most of all hedge funds' total capital, and by shadowing their first-class equity investments, Insider Monkey has determined a number of investment strategies that have historically exceeded Mr. Market.

Now we're going to review the new hedge fund action surrounding Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

How are hedge funds trading Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)?

At Q1's end, a total of 48 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 23% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards OKTA over the last 18 quarters. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.