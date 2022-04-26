Oktaha father and son slain, shooter arrested

Apr. 25—An Oktaha man and son are dead, and the man accused of killing them is jailed in Muskogee.

Benjamin "Benjy" Hill, 47, and his son, Stephen Hill, 25, died Friday night after being shot on South 40th Street West between 73rd and 83rd streets, said Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons.

Kyle Lee Owens, 26, was booked into the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility by Creek Nation Lighthorse Police on two complaints of first-degree murder.

According to the 911 logs, the shooting took place at 9000 S. 40th St. W., which land records show is Owens' property.

Simmons said dispatch had received a call from a man saying he was being followed. Then, the call was canceled.

"Then he called back and said, 'I shot them,'" Simmons said. "When we got there, there was two down in the ditch."

The shooter was Native, the victims were possible Native, Simmons said. Owens was taken into custody, and the Creek Nation and the FBI were notified, and both responded.

"We turned the crime scene over to them, and the shooter," Simmons said. "It's definitely tragic."

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation did not respond to calls from the Phoenix.