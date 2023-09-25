Oktoberfest returns to Aiken for the 10th year on Oct. 7

Sep. 25—The 10th annual Aiken Oktoberfest will be taking place on Oct. 7 in downtown Aiken.

The festival is hosted by the Aiken Downtown Development Association and will run from 4-9 p.m.

Authentic German beer, cuisine and live music will be the centerpiece of the festival. EmmaLee Sams, the new executive director of the ADDA encourages everyone to dress in their most festive German outfits for the event.

The festival is for the entire family, even pets are invited to enjoy the festivities.

Sams is looking forward to this Oktoberfest because it will be her first one since becoming executive director.

"We have a lot of wonderful things planned for Oktoberfest and we look forward to seeing everyone come out," she said in an email.