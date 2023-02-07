OKX Starts Employment Consultation With Dublin Staff
(Bloomberg) -- Crypto exchange OKX is entering into employment consultation with staff at its Dublin unit, a spokesperson said Monday.
Spokesperson declines to comment on number of jobs affected; says it’s less than 1% of OKX’s global workforce
The affected workers are employed through OKBL (Dublin) Services and Technology
“This is primarily a global resourcing decision on our part, and we intend to grow our global headcount in 2023”: spokesperson
NOTE: Crypto firms have cut thousands of jobs in 2023, as companies like Coinbase, Crypto.com and Gemini Trust contend with crypto winter
(Corrects story originally published Feb. 6 to say OKX is entering into employment consultation with Dublin staff.)
