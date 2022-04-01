OKX Starts to Offer Bitcoin, Ether Trading Pairs Against Terra's UST

solarseven
Shaurya Malwa
·1 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Crypto exchange OKX has started offering trading pairs for Terra's UST with bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), and the native tokens of Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX).

  • “OKX is pleased to announce the listing of BTC/UST, ETH/UST, SOL/UST, AVAX/UST on our spot trading markets as we continue to support the development of the Terra ecosystem,” the exchange said in a statement on Friday.

  • The trading pairs will go live on Apr. 1 at 6:00 UTC, as per the statement.

  • UST, alongside LUNA, is one of the two tokens of the Terra ecosystem. UST's value is pegged at 1:1 to the U.S. dollar and is the largest decentralized stablecoin in the crypto ecosystem with a market capitalization of $16 billion.

  • UST is most-widely used on Anchor, a money market for lending and borrowing built on Terra. Over $8.79 billion in UST is locked on Anchor, according to data from tracking tools .

Recommended Stories