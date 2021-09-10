How an Olaf Scholz Government Could Transform Germany and Europe

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Iain Rogers
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Social Democrat Olaf Scholz is the favorite to become Germany’s next chancellor, but he’ll need a messy three-party coalition to form a government, according to the polls.

The path to power for the SPD and its preferred partner the Green Party is complicated. It would probably involve either a more centrist alliance with the business-friendly Free Democrats, or a shift in the opposite direction in a tie-up with the anti-capitalist Left party.

Here’s a look at the implications those two potential alliances might have for Europe’s biggest economy once haggling over a coalition deal -- which may take months -- is concluded:

BUDGET

FDP leader Christian Lindner has indicated he will demand a high price for joining a coalition under Scholz -- and that may include taking the job of finance minister.

In that scenario, the SPD and Greens would likely have to scale back plans for generous spending and expanded borrowing to help finance the transition to a more climate-friendly and technologically advanced economy.

The FDP wants to cut debt to 60% of economic output as soon as possible and restore constitutional borrowing restrictions lifted during the pandemic.

The Left party, by contrast, wants to scrap Germany’s “debt brake” and increase borrowing to fund investment in education and health care and in helping industry reduce pollution.

Bottom Line: The FDP is fiscally conservative, the SPD, Greens and Left party are not

TAXES

The SPD and Greens want to increase the burden on the wealthy, and the Left’s program is also about making richer citizens and companies contribute more to funding public services and cheaper housing.

The FDP has starkly different objectives, and targets tax cuts for companies and high earners, as well as measures to help struggling firms cover liquidity needs.

Although it sees no broad leeway for tax cuts, the SPD pledges relief for people with low and middle incomes. The Greens reject tax cuts and propose an increase in the personal top rate to 48% from 42%, as well as levies on capital gains and wealth. Tech companies such as Google and Facebook would be subject to a digital tax.

Bottom Line: With Scholz as chancellor, some tax hikes are very much in the cards

BANKING

Scholz’s Social Democrats want to preserve competition in the banking sector and reform the regulatory framework so that government rescues will no longer be needed and taxpayers protected. The Greens’ focus would also be on strengthening regulation to prevent fraud and manipulation.

The FDP aims to promote a strong European banking market characterized by competition and a wide variety of business models, and would push for the government to offload its stake in Commerzbank.

The Left blames banks for many of Germany’s ills and wants to “free society and democracy from the stranglehold of the finance firms.”

Bottom Line: A major overhaul of Germany’s banking sector under a Chancellor Scholz is unlikely

CLIMATE

The Greens -- who are targeting carbon neutrality within two decades -- won’t compromise much, if at all, on climate policy. According to their program, only emission-free cars should be registered from 2030, by which time coal-fired power plants will be phased out.

The SPD seeks carbon neutrality for electricity production by 2040 ahead of a broader neutrality goal for 2045. Measures in place to reduce the country’s carbon footprint should go hand-in-hand with employment creation and support for communities facing job losses because of the energy shift.

The FDP’s strategy is based around promoting new technologies and a swift expansion of emissions trading, while the Left wants to protect ordinary citizens from having to shoulder the cost of cutting emissions via higher rents or rising electricity prices. Polluting companies should pay instead. They also want to introduce free public transport.

Bottom Line: With the Greens in power, Germany will get serious about tackling climate change

EUROPE

Rejecting the austerity of the past, the SPD wants to move forward with a common EU investment policy financed by joint debt, while the Greens want the EU’s bailout fund to become a European Monetary Fund to provide unconditional credit.

While the FDP backs the idea of an “EMF,” it wants a full re-implementation of restrictions on member-state debt and deficits after the pandemic.

The Left pledges to divert the EU’s resources toward social programs and tackling climate change and also rejects a return to stricter budget discipline.

Bottom Line: Germany enforcing budget discipline on its EU partners is probably a thing of the past

HOUSING

A coalition of SPD, Greens and Left introduced a cap on rents in the capital Berlin, but had to withdraw it after a successful court challenge.

They all want some form of rent control, and would aim to accelerate and expand construction of affordable housing.

The FDP, which was part of the Berlin court challenge, would push back strongly against any form of nationwide rent control, and instead look to focus on building more to combat the housing shortage.

Bottom Line: Housing construction will get a major boost whatever coalition is in power

MINIMUM WAGE

Raising the minimum wage to 12 euros -- it’s currently at 9.60 euros and is due to rise to 10.45 euros from July 2022 -- has been one of Scholz’s main campaign pitches.

The Greens are also on board, while the Left wants an increase to 13 euros. The FDP opposes raising the minimum wage, and instead wants to make low-paid work more flexible.

Bottom Line: Raising Germany’s minimum wage is non-negotiable for Scholz

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Photos: Riding along with the Taliban police

    In its almost two-decade fight with the U.S., the Taliban worked at every turn to undermine the former Afghan government, deriding its leaders as corrupt stooges whose forces could never protect Afghans from the group's ferocious attacks.

  • Harvard’s $42 Billion Fund to Stop Investing in Fossil Fuels

    (Bloomberg) -- Harvard University will stop investing in fossil fuels and instead use its giant $42 billion endowment to support the green economy, joining a growing wave of investors moving away from pollutive industries. Harvard Management Co., which runs the endowment, has no investments in companies that explore for or develop fossil fuels and “does not intend to make such investments in the future,” President Larry Bacow said Thursday in a letter posted on the university’s website.The move

  • Martha Koome: Kenya chief justice says corruption a national embarrassment

    Kenya's first female Chief Justice, Martha Koome, says it is taking too long to tackle corruption.

  • Japan Airlines finalises $2.7 billion raising to position for post-COVID-19 era

    Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) said on Friday it had finalised plans to issue 300 billion yen ($2.73 billion) of hybrid loans and subordinated bonds to give it a safety net and position it for a post-coronavirus business environment. It will raise 200 billion yen from hybrid loans and 100 billion from subordinated bonds, the airline said in a statement to the stock exchange. JAL had announced initial plans for the raising on Thursday but provided more details of the funding mix and uses on Friday.

  • Letters to the Editor: Why are pro- or anti-recall churches allowed to keep their tax-exempt status?

    It's dangerous to allow ministers to support or oppose candidates from the pulpit without any consequences.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Thursday — starting at just $14

    Save big on fan-favorite products like bestselling leggings and mega-popular headphones.

  • Will Republicans ever stop crying voter fraud?

    Will Republicans ever stop crying voter fraud?

  • Wide-ranging SolarWinds probe sparks fear in Corporate America

    A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into the SolarWinds Russian hacking operation has dozens of corporate executives fearful information unearthed in the expanding probe will expose them to liability, according to six people familiar with the inquiry. The SEC is asking companies to turn over records into "any other" data breach or ransomware attack dating back to October 2019 if they downloaded a bugged network-management software update from SolarWinds Corp, which delivers products used across corporate America, according to details of the letters shared with Reuters. People familiar with the inquiry say the requests may reveal numerous unreported cyber incidents unrelated to the Russian espionage campaign, giving the SEC a rare level of insight into previously unknown incidents that the companies likely never intended to disclose.

  • Tencent-Backed Sea Raises $6 Billion in Fresh Capital

    (Bloomberg) -- Singaporean online gaming and e-commerce firm Sea Ltd. has raised about $6 billion in a sale of U.S. shares and convertible bonds, in the biggest ever equity offering by a Southeast Asian company.Sea priced 11 million American depositary shares at $318 each, according to a statement, raising about $3.5 billion and confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The share price represents a discount of about 1.4% to the Tencent Holdings Ltd.-backed company’s last close of $322.60 in N

  • Trump’s Weird New Rant About Robert E. Lee Contains A Baffling 3-Word Claim

    Twitter users pounced on Trump's strange comment about the Civil War loser.

  • Psaki shoots down Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's pledge to 'eliminate all rapists,' saying 'there has never in history' been a leader who's been able to do so

    If the governor "has a means of eliminating all rapists or all rape from the United States, then there'd be bipartisan support for that," Psaki said.

  • AOC responds to Kellyanne Conway saying she won't resign from US Air Force Academy board: 'Don't let the fascist victim complex hit you on the way out'

    "Clinging onto vestiges of power against the people's will is kind of your /Trump's / the GOP's thing," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

  • Thinner, energetic Kim Jong Un stands out at North Korean parade

    At an unusual North Korean parade showcasing military dogs and virus workers in orange hazmat suits, leader Kim Jong Un still stood out by looking thinner and more energetic than he has in years.

  • Federal judge blocks Florida's 'anti-riot' law that Gov. DeSantis championed as a way to combat protests but civil rights groups said targeted people of color

    Signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in April, the law criminalizes protests that turn violent and can end in severe prison sentences.

  • Biden's firing of Trump military academy holdovers creates new precedent, experts say

    Critics say President Biden's moves to clean house at America's military service academies creates a precedent that politicizes a traditionally nonpartisan — if patronage-heavy — system.Driving the news: The White House's personnel office today sent letters to all six members of each of the three service academy visitors boards — overseeing West Point, Annapolis and the U.S. Air Force Academy — demanding they resign by 6pm or face termination.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Market

  • Taliban Graciously Allows Hundreds of Americans, Female Athletes to Flee Kabul

    ReutersThe Taliban interim government has given approval for around 200 people—of whom as many as 150 are American citizens—along with other foreign nationals to finally depart on a commercial Qatari flight to Doha on Thursday, according to the Associated Press. The surprise clearance comes just two days after the ruling militant group named its interim government, made up of old-guard ethnic Pashtun men who have a proven history of violence and misogyny. The Qatari flight is the first of severa

  • Biden reiterates plan to reopen Jerusalem consulate despite Israeli objections

    President Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during their White House meeting that he will not abandon his plan to reopen the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem, setting up a major point of contention between the administrations.Why it matters: The consulate handled relations with the Palestinians for 25 years before being shut down by Donald Trump. Senior officials in Bennett's government see the consulate issue as a political hot potato that could destabilize their unwieldy coalition.S

  • Explainer: Can Trump use executive privilege to block Jan. 6 attack probe?

    U.S. government agencies have a Thursday deadline to produce documents demanded by a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The Republican Trump wants executive privilege to be used to stop at least some of the documents from being transferred, a decision that rests with the White House of his Democratic successor, Joe Biden. The House of Representatives Select Committee is investigating the events leading up to and on Jan. 6, when mobs of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as Congress was meeting to certify Biden's November election victory.

  • Disturbing photo shows beatings Afghan journalists say they endured from the Taliban for covering a women's-rights protest

    Two journalists working for Afghanistan's Etilaatroz newspaper said they were covering protests in Kabul when the Taliban detained and beat them.

  • Thai leader sacks 2 Cabinet members suspected of disloyalty

    Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha sacked two Cabinet members on Thursday, including one who was widely reported to have unsuccessfully plotted for him to lose a parliamentary no-confidence vote last week. Deputy Agriculture Minister Thammanat Prompao was deeply controversial even before the alleged mutiny attempt for being imprisoned for four years in Australia in the 1990s in a case involving heroin smuggling. Thammanat won his Cabinet position by being a political power broker capable of turning out the vote in northern Thailand for the governing Palang Pracharath party, and was made party general secretary in June.